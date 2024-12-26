Watch: Paul Mullin stunner fires Wrexham to 2-1 win over Blackpool

Steven Fletcher’s late penalty snatched Wrexham the points as they came from behind to beat Blackpool 2-1.

The visitors took the lead in the third minute when Ashley Fletcher connected with James Husband’s centre from their first attack of the game.

Blackpool could have doubled their lead moments later when Hayden Coulson’s header drifted past the post with Mark Howard beaten in the home goal.

The Tangerines were made to pay in the 23rd minute, though, when Paul Mullin equalised with a sublime left-foot volley from the edge of the area that flew into the far corner.

Blackpool almost took the lead for a second time just before the break, only for Howard to brilliantly deny Olly Casey from close range.

The home side looked the more dangerous after the break as they went in search of a second, with Mullin and Ryan Barnett both going close.

And the pressure finally told with two minutes remaining when Casey was adjudged to have handled in the box and Fletcher made no mistake from the spot to complete the comeback.

WOW 🤯 Take a bow, Paul Mullin! pic.twitter.com/fexL1fDp90 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 26, 2024

There's nobody better…. pic.twitter.com/QmZGT7Snbg — Fearless In Devotion | WREXHAM AFC podcast (@fearlessidzine) December 26, 2024

