Steve Parkin frustrated by draw in Wrexham promotion battle with Bolton

Wrexham assistant manager Steve Parkin said: “It was a little frustrating, and I think we wanted to get a good performance out of the lads today which we did against a team which has been doing really well.

“We thought it was a good top-end League One fixture which we were looking forward to, and we have done quite a lot of work with the lads.

“We thought we would put a little bit more pressure on the opposition which we have not been necessarily doing as well as we could have over the last couple of weeks.

“We had a spell in the second half in the context of the game where there were three or four chances certainly where you would expect to score and go on and win the game.

“I was delighted with the way they played second half but a little bit frustrated that we didn’t win the game.

“Every game you play at this time is difficult to win, it doesn’t matter who you play.”

Bolton boss Steven Schumacher meanwhile believed a point was a fair result.

The Red Dragons are two points adrift of second-placed Wycombe, while the result also boosts Bolton’s hopes of making the play-offs.

Wrexham had the ball in the net towards the end of the first half when Eoghan O’Connell beat Luke Southwood, but the referee signalled for a foul in the build-up.

The visitors’ best chance came through Szabolcs Schon just minutes into the second half, but his shot was ruled out for offside.

“It is definitely a point won with how the game was,” Schumacher said.

“It was a really tight and scrappy game. Especially in the second half it was hard fought, and it’s not one we will remember forever, but I was pleased we showed a different side of us.

“We have played some really exciting football over the last couple of weeks and looked slick at times.”

He added: “Today we had to grind the result out, so I am pleased for the boys to do that, and it is another good point in the right direction.

“It was two good sides who were well organised that went at it and gave it their all, and a point is probably a fair result in the end.

“We need to show the character and the commitment that we did today and do that in the future.

“Of course, we would like to play more football, but today I was really pleased we showed another side of us.”

