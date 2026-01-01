Steve Parkin: ‘Ollie Rathbone’s goal was world-class’

Ollie Rathbone’s volley which helped play-off-chasing Wrexham to a comfortable 2-0 win at Blackburn was hailed as “world class” by assistant manager Steve Parkin.

Drafted in for his first league start of the season, Rathbone more than justified his selection with an all-action display, capped by a magnificent 38th-minute strike which brought his third goal of the campaign and doubled dominant Wrexham’s lead.

Sam Smith also illustrated the visitors’ squad depth, stroking home an 11th-minute opener, as he and Rathbone made light of the absence of Kieffer Moore and Josh Windass to fire Wrexham to within touching distance of the Championship’s top six.

Parkin praised both goals in the “deserved” win but reserved special praise for Rathbone’s effort.

He said: “Team selection was really important to start with, great lads coming in, all in good nick, all training well and bounced into the game.

“Smudge (Smith) has gone through and got us off and running with the goal he scored, beautiful ball from Matty James.

“We were pretty much in control of the game in the first half. Second half Blackburn came into it, but I think the damage had already been done.

“You can’t keep him (Rathbone) out of the action. He got the free-kick, he got a touch on the ball when it was delivered in first and foremost and (Dan) Scarr kept it in the box. It’s just a world-class volley, dropping over his shoulder. It’s a tough technique and he made it look easy. It was past the keeper before he blinked.

“I think that we deserved the win. I don’t think there’ll be any complaints from Blackburn.”\

It was a game too far for Rovers’ depleted squad, ending their three-match unbeaten run, and Valerien Ismael said they “lacked energy”.

He said: “It’s tough, another setback in terms of result. But, on the other hand, I can’t complain about the boys. They tried to go again. I think the lack of energy today, decision making, always coupled with tiredness.

“We lost the game in the first half. I think that we concede the first goal, we can avoid it. The second goal is a great shot.

“We tried to find some energy for the second half and were much better. We said at half-time we have to be the next team scoring and maybe you can have the game on.

“Moussa (Baradji) got the big opportunity (when he struck the underside of the bar) but apart from that we tried. We are at limit. We lost two players again (to injury).

“It’s clear we touched the limit with the squad. The boys try to go again, to give their best, but at some point, if you don’t have the possibility to rotate, it will be difficult.”

