Press Association Sport Staff

Wrexham assistant manager Steve Parkin, who announced he was departing the club this week for family reasons, described the 1-0 win against Portsmouth as a fairytale end to his time at the Racecourse Ground.

“It was brilliant, just fairytale stuff,” he said. “We knew we were playing a decent team who were on a good run.

“It was a great result and a hard-fought victory. While the day was about me at the end it certainly wasn’t at the start and that is exactly how I wanted it.

“It has been a wonderful journey over the last five years. That starts with the owners who have created a culture and a football club that is determined and a club that has looked after people who were here a long time before we had any success.

“A lot of them are still here. They had a dream and a vision, like lots of people do, and sometimes they don’t carry it through. These two gentlemen have certainly done that.

“We came in, it was a much smaller club than it is now. So to leave it today where it is is a phenomenal achievement from everybody.

“It was lovely at the end to be able to soak it all in. I was a little emotional at the end but just happy that we got the win and that we are climbing up the league. I couldn’t have signed off any better.”

Frustrated Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho felt his side shot themselves in the foot during their defeat at Wrexham.

The visitors got off to a poor start and fell behind following Callum Doyle’s well-struck free-kick after just eight minutes.

Joe Worrall should have doubled Wrexham’s advantage when he failed to find the target from close range moments after.

The lacklustre visitors should have levelled early in the second half when Abu Kamara fired straight at the keeper with the goal at his mercy.

It was as close as below-par Pompey would come to having snatching what would have been an undeserved share of the spoils.

“It is a very frustrating afternoon,” said Mousinho.

“I have looked at performances at times this season and felt we have been beaten by a better side, and if there’s not much you can do in the game then you take your medicine and move on.

“Today I felt we shot ourselves in the foot with the way we started the game. We didn’t do enough to get back into it despite dominating the game for the last 60-65 minutes.

“We have left points on the table here. We just didn’t start sharply enough and the goal is the perfect example.”