Steve Tandy challenges Wales to manage ‘different stress point’ in Ireland

Steve Tandy has challenged his Wales players to manage the “different stress point” facing them in Ireland.

Wales produced a vastly-improved performance against Scotland at home two weeks ago, despite suffering a 14th straight Guinness Six Nations defeat on a run that stretches back to March 2023.

Ireland remain in title contention after racking up their highest-ever points tally at Allianz Stadium with a stunning 42-21 victory over England.

“We are at the point where we can go there and be competitive,” head coach Tandy said when asked if Wales could win in Dublin on Friday night.

“That’s where it is. If we are competitive and bring large parts of what we did against Scotland, then we’ll be in the game to get the result we all want.

“But just because we’ve had one good performance, or a performance that probably stacked a lot of moments together… if we start thinking automatically we are going to get a win based on that, I don’t think that’s where we are on our journey.

“It’s going to be a different challenge. Last time we were away from home against England you look at the start we had (Wales were 22-0 down after the opening quarter).

“The emotional control going to Ireland is a different stress point for us, but it is exciting and will be a really good test on that development piece.”

Heading to the Aviva Stadium might have looked a kinder proposition for Wales a couple of weeks ago.

Ireland – Six Nations title winners in 2023 and 2024 – were blown away by France in Paris before labouring to a one-score Dublin success over Italy.

“If you lose or you get one bad result there’s definitely a crisis,” Tandy said of Ireland.

“But they’ve got outstanding coaches and outstanding players.

“They’ve got lots of experience of playing in big Test matches and European Cup finals, and they are stacked with British Lions.

“Teams like Ireland have a little bump in the road, but they always come back because they’ve got so much experience to draw on. I don’t think there’ll be any stress in their camp.”

Tandy has made three changes from the 26-23 defeat to Scotland, two of which are enforced.

Fly-half Dan Edwards and flanker James Botham replace the injured Sam Costelow and Taine Plumtree, while Ellis Mee returns after losing his place against Scotland to the debutant Gabriel Hamer-Webb.

Tandy said: “Dan was obviously disappointed in not being picked against Scotland but the way he reacted was outstanding.

“He got behind the team and run the opposition plays, but also you can see it has given them a little bit more energy.

“We want to create competition and that will push us on to be the team we want to be.”