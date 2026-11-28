Phil Blanche, Press Association

Steve Tandy pledged there was more to come from his Wales side after finishing their autumn campaign on a high with a six-try win.

Wales breezed past Japan 40-10 in their Nations Championship finale at Allianz Stadium to claim three wins in an autumn campaign for the first time since 2018.

In what has been an uplifting turnaround for Wales – who won just two out of 27 Test matches between October 2023 and March 2026 – Tandy’s side have this year beaten Italy, Fiji, Japan twice and, most notably, New Zealand.

“There is definitely more in the group, we know that,” head coach Tandy told S4C after Wales enjoyed a far more comfortable success against Japan than they had in Cardiff three weeks earlier.

“There is a lot of hard work that goes into it, and things have to be done off the field as well.

“We’ve got to stay connected and take the learnings that have been really positive, but also there are lots of areas where we want to kick on.

“We have to enjoy the campaign, we haven’t had one like this for a long time. There’s joy in that, but we’ve got to move on.”

Wing Josh Adams and replacement flanker Jac Morgan claimed two tries apiece, with full-back Blair Murray and scrum-half Reuben Morgan-Williams also dotting down in the driving London rain.

Player of the match Sam Costelow kicked 10 points as Wales finished the inaugural Nations Championship in ninth place.

The most comprehensive victory of the Tandy era was based on watertight defence and an efficient kicking game, which allowed Wales to take their opportunities when they arose.

Tandy said: “We asked for a ruthless performance, the conditions were difficult and in fairness Japan threw a lot at us early.

“Tactically we were really smart, defensively we created moments on the transition which punished Japan.

“The first 15 minutes we could have been sharper, but credit to the group, and also to Japan for the way they attacked the game.

“I’m really proud of our group to get the win, and some of the tactics. I thought we did well in the air, we looked after the game that way.”

Japan managed late scores through replacements Shinya Komura and Halatoa Vailea after falling 40-0 behind, preventing Wales snuffing out opponents completely for the first time since 2020.

But Tandy was delighted with a miserly defence that two weeks earlier had held New Zealand at bay three times over the line to seal a first win against the All Blacks since 1953.

He said: “It’s a really robust team. Lots of work goes in to it with Murch (Peter Murchie, defence coach) and Lyds (Dan Lydiate, assistant coach), but we are still scoring tries.

“I’m really pleased with the tries we’re scoring and we’re doing it in different way as well.

“Both sides of the ball the coaches are working together, and the way the boys have bought into it is huge for them.”