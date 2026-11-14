Steve Tandy hails ‘phenomenal’ Wales after historic win over All Blacks

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Steve Tandy hailed his “phenomenal” Wales players after they beat New Zealand 35-28 in Cardiff to end a 73-year wait for victory over the All Blacks.

Wales scored five tries against New Zealand for the first time and held the visitors up over the line three times in the closing stages to secure their first win in the fixture since 1953. The Nations Championship victory ended a run of 34 successive defeats against the All Blacks.

“I feel pride for the players, and to see what it means to the supporters,” Tandy said. “We have been wanting some positivity, and I think the players delivered that today.

“We knew it was going to be brutal on both sides of the ball, and I thought the intent from minute one was exceptional.”

Wales led by 14 points on three occasions but spent much of the final quarter defending a seven-point advantage. Lock Dafydd Jenkins and flankers Jac Morgan and James Botham each made more than 30 tackles, with Botham named player of the match.

“The players were phenomenal. New Zealand threw everything at us, and it is just an amazing feeling. We have got to savour moments like this,” Tandy said.

“This is a real good statement win for us, and we have got to enjoy it, but we have got to keep going and building performances. We have got a massive game against Australia next week.”

Wales had made four changes from the side that beat Japan 28-21 the previous weekend, bringing in Botham, Adam Beard, Taine Basham and Gabriel Hamer-Webb. New Zealand coach Dave Rennie made eight changes to the team that defeated Scotland 43-21, with Beauden Barrett captaining the All Blacks for the first time on his 149th international appearance.

Wales needed just 80 seconds to open the scoring in front of 55,152 at the Principality Stadium. Tomos Williams released Louis Rees-Zammit, then chased the wing’s chip over the New Zealand defence to touch down. Williams also supplied the pass for captain Dewi Lake to score from close range four minutes later.

Cortez Ratima replied for New Zealand before Archie Griffin went over following a Welsh lineout to make it 21-7. The All Blacks drew level by half-time through tries from Wallace Sititi and Fehi Fineanganofo, both converted by Richie Mo’unga.

Wales struck twice in the first eight minutes of the second half. Williams provided the passes for Eddie James and Rees-Zammit to score, and Sam Costelow completed a perfect afternoon from the tee with his fifth conversion to put Wales 35-21 ahead.

Peter Lakai crossed in the 53rd minute and Mo’unga’s fourth conversion brought New Zealand within seven points. Replacement prop Gareth Thomas held up Sititi over the line, Botham did the same to Asafo Aumua, and Dan Edwards and Morgan combined to deny the All Blacks a third time. Taine Plumtree also won two turnovers as the visitors pressed for an equalising score.

Stopped watching

Lake said he had stopped watching with one minute and 20 seconds left and simply waited for the final whistle.

“To put on the field what we did today, to make history, is tough to put into words, but it is nothing this group doesn’t deserve for the work they have put in,” he said.

“Sometimes we sit in front of the media and say we can beat them, and it is probably a passing comment for some people at home, but it’s not for us. You wouldn’t believe the work that goes on for this group to go out and succeed.”

Barrett said New Zealand had built pressure without turning it into points. “It felt like a brick wall at times, so you have to give Wales credit,” he said.

Rennie pointed to the two tries his side conceded early in each half. “Credit to Wales. They were really clinical when they got their chances, and they defended for massive amounts and were the better side.”