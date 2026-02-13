Steve Tandy insists Wales is ‘rugby nation’ despite poor Six Nations ticket sales

Steve Tandy insists Wales is a “rugby nation” despite tens of thousands of tickets remaining unsold for this year’s Guinness Six Nations.

Wales have historically put up ‘sold out’ signs for Test matches at their 74,500-seater Principality Stadium home, with rugby often referred to as the “national sport”.

But on Friday morning, according to the Welsh Rugby Union’s official ticket site, there were 15,300 unsold tickets for Sunday’s clash with France, 6,700 left for Scotland next weekend, and 27,000 for Italy’s visit in March.

The apparent apathy from supporters comes with Wales suffering the worst run of results in its history, winning only twice in 24 games and having lost 12 Six Nations matches in a row.

Reigning champions France are expected to inflict more misery in Cardiff as Tandy seeks to turn around Welsh fortunes after being thumped by England in their Six Nations opener.

Asked if Wales was still a rugby country with swathes of tickets still available, Tandy said: “Absolutely. I think it tells me we’re a rugby nation with all the disappointment there has been.

“Everybody in Wales wants us to be back at the top of the table.

“It is not in a great place at the minute, but I believe we will get there. It’s going to take everyone – not just the players, but the coaches, the supporters – to get us back to where we want to be as a nation.

“We’re in a different place to some of the teams we’ve played over the last four or five games, but we are striving to be there.”

Wales have made four changes to take on Les Bleus, who opened their Six Nations campaign in style by convincingly beating Ireland in Paris.

Leicester number eight Olly Cracknell makes his championship debut at the age of 31, with positional back-row changes for Aaron Wainwright and Alex Mann.

Props Rhys Carre and Tomas Francis return to join captain Dewi Lake in the front row, and Joe Hawkins is recalled to form a midfield partnership with fellow Scarlets centre Eddie James.

As well as team selection, there has been as much scrutiny on Tandy’s dual role as defence coach and head coach.

Wales have shipped 34 tries and conceded 248 points in Tandy’s five games and it has been suggested the former Scotland and British and Irish Lions defence coach is spreading himself too thinly.

Passionate

Tandy said of his dual role: “It is a lot. When I got here it was making sure I had the right people in the room, and Matt (Sherratt, attack coach) and Danny (Wilson, assistant coach) came in.

“I am really passionate about defence and I’ve really enjoyed it – and doing it with the head coaching role.

“But then it is about making sure you don’t spread yourself too thinly. We are constantly assessing and reviewing it as it is a big demand.

“Hopefully it is something we are going to get in place for the (summer’s) Nations Cup.”