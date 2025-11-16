Steve Tandy praises Wales for removing home defeats ‘burden’ against Japan

Wales head coach Steve Tandy praised his players for removing the “burden” of 10-successive home defeats after a nail-biting 24-23 win over Japan on Saturday.

Victory got Tandy off to a flying start and ensured his side of a top-12 seeding when the 2027 Rugby World Cup pool draw is made on December 3.

Tandy admitted the burden of the losing streak had weighed heavy on their minds, making Jarrod Evans’ decisive penalty with the final kick of the match all the more important in restoring confidence.

“It’s a first Test win in two years (in Cardiff),” said Tandy. “It’s a burden off our backs. We don’t talk about it, but it does sit there.

“I know I’ve been talking about how we can improve our game. But it does tell you a lot about this bunch of players that it would be easy to fold and not be as brave in those moments. To get the result is a credit.”

Tandy will be acutely aware that he will need a vast improvement for his side to stand any chance against New Zealand on Saturday – against whom the losing streak still stands at 33 successive Tests.

And he could be without wing Josh Adams, who incurred a 20-minute red card just before half-time against Japan, meaning he faces a likely ban that will rule him out against the All Blacks.

But Tandy intends to accentuate the positives this week after a win that denied Eddie Jones’ side their most famous victory since sinking South Africa during the 2015 World Cup in Brighton.

Tandy added: “People said about rankings points and seedings, so it’s a job done. But if we’re going to be better, we have to look at our performances.

“We need to add a ruthless nature. We are growing. There’s a lot of good in our game, but we need more and we need it to be consistent. We’ve played 40 minutes with 14 men.

“It’ll catch up with you. For me, there’s a massive pride in this group. I love working with them, but I will be honest with them.”