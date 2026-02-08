Steve Tandy rules out ‘knee-jerk’ reaction to heavy Wales defeat by England

Steve Tandy has ruled out overhauling his Wales team in response to Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations rout by England with Louis Rees-Zammit set to continue at full-back.

Wales’s tryline was breached seven times in a 48-7 mauling at Allianz Stadium that extends their losing run in the tournament to 12 matches amid a sequence of 22 defeats in 24 Tests.

A woeful first half – they entered the break 29-0 behind – was arguably their lowest point yet, but Tandy will not be taking drastic action ahead of France’s trip to Cardiff on Sunday.

“There’s going to be nothing knee-jerk around it and ultimately I knew this when we took the job,” said Tandy, who took over as head coach in September.

“We’re playing one of the best teams in the world and it’s not going to click overnight.

“This is part of experiencing these moments and using them as learning experiences, making sure we adapt for the coming games.

“We’ll always look at ourselves in the mirror. We know where we’re at in our journey.

“But we believe we can accelerate our development and what was most frustrating is that we didn’t do so.

“They’re a great group to work with. They adapt and are putting everything in their power to be where they want to be.

“We are really disappointed with ourselves. Even though we’re 11th in the world, we expect more of ourselves. It’s part of our journey.”

Rees-Zammit’s first Six Nations appearance since returning from his attempt to break into the NFL was also transitioning from wing to full-back.

Targeted with a series of kicks from England fly-half George Ford, he stood up well enough given his lack of experience at 15 and in the second half he surged through the home defence in a carry that demands he sees more of the ball.

“Louis did really well in his first start at 15 in a while for us. In Test match rugby there’s not much space anywhere but he adapted well to full-back with the aerial battles,” Tandy said.

“He’s a big man. He did light the game up in moments. It’s about looking how we can get those moments a little more.”