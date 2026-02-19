Steve Tandy says contact with Gregor Townsend will slow before Wales take on Scotland

Wales head coach Steve Tandy admits contact with his former Scotland boss Gregor Townsend will slow down ahead of their Guinness Six Nations clash in Cardiff.

Tandy spent six years as Scotland defence coach under Townsend before taking over as Wales boss last summer.

The 46-year-old Welshman puts his growth as a coach down to Townsend taking him “out of my comfort zone”, but says their regular interaction will be kept to a minimum before the Six Nations battle.

“It’ll definitely be different,” Tandy said as beleaguered Wales target a first Championship win for three years.

“We’ve been sharing a few texts over the last few weeks but that will quieten down in the coming days.

“He was brilliant for me, taught me lots about international rugby, encouraged me to be better as well and helped my growth and development.

“He pushed me to be out of my comfort zone and I feel your best growth comes when you get uncomfortable.

“I’m really grateful for that time in Scotland – the people, the fans, everything was outstanding – but it’s the same here and it’s my home nation. So it has the potential to be even better.”

Tandy’s response to opening defeats against England and France, in which Wales have conceded 15 tries and 102 points, has been to make four changes.

Uncapped Leicester wing Gabriel Hamer-Webb and Scarlets fly-half Sam Costelow replace Ellis Mee and Dan Edwards in the back division.

Dragons second-row Ben Carter and Scarlets flanker Taine Plumtree come into the pack as Adam Beard and Olly Cracknell drop out.

Stopping brilliant fly-half Finn Russell and the centre pairing of skipper Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones will be high on Wales’ agenda.

The British and Irish Lions trio were outstanding as Scotland bounced back from defeat in Italy to sweep aside England 31-20 in last weekend’s Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield.

New systems

Tandy said: “They will have moments in the game. We’ve got a relatively new coaching team and a group that is building new systems, making sure we are trusting ourselves.

“We are aware of what Finn, Sione, Huw, Darcy Graham, Ben White can do. Seeing them become the team they are is really pleasing, and seeing them beating England was good.

“But we’ve got to make sure we are focusing on where we can be better than last week to implement more of our game.

“We want to put a performance in and it will be a special day because there are a lot of amazing memories from Scotland.

“But we are ready to create memories in Wales now.”