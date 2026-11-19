Phil Blanche, Press Association

Steve Tandy says Wales have “turned the page” on their historic victory over New Zealand, with full focus on Saturday’s Nations Championship clash against Australia.

Wales ended a 73-year wait to beat the All Blacks last weekend, a stunning upset win which has been celebrated all over the country since.

Tandy’s squad held their own celebrations in Cardiff on Saturday night, and began their training week for the Wallabies slightly later than usual on Monday afternoon.

“It’s good to get back at it,” said Tandy. “Obviously (it was) an amazing day for the country and for the players.

“To be honest, they’ve been awesome. We gave them Monday morning off. They came in during the afternoon, and we had our review.

“We enjoyed the moment – we didn’t brush over it too quickly. Then we turned the page with the players.

“In their own words, they wanted to train well this week, which they’ve done. They put in an unbelievable physical and mental shift on Saturday, but they came back ready to work, which is exciting.”

Wales have made four changes for their 50th Test match against Australia.

Fit-again Aaron Wainwright and Alex Mann come into the back row, Ben Carter plays in the second row, and Josh Adams returns on the wing.

James Botham misses out after a 30-tackle defensive display saw him named player of the match against New Zealand.

Botham is expecting the birth of his first child this week, but Tandy said that was not a factor in the Cardiff flanker’s omission.

“We’re obviously aware of that because it’s a major life event and will always be the priority for James,” said Tandy. “But that wasn’t part of the selection decision.

“We spoke at the start of the autumn about always wanting to change things around.

“When you make nearly 350 tackles and the ball-in-play time was one of the highest in Test match rugby over the last three years, you have to manage workloads.

“We have depth and genuine competition, so it was always the plan to freshen things up.

“We’re probably likely to do something similar the week after, because we need to find out about players, but we also have hungry players coming in.”

Focusing on Australia, Tandy added: “We want to stay out of our own 22 because that’s where scoring averages rise.

“There was plenty to like about our defence against New Zealand, but our aim is to play in the opposition’s half of the field more often than not.”