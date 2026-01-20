Steve Tandy vows to keep ‘constant dialogue’ with Wales players amid turmoil

Wales boss Steve Tandy has promised to keep “constant dialogue” with players should the threat of strike action raise its head again due to more off-field uncertainty in Welsh rugby.

Tandy named a 38-man squad for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations Championship on Tuesday, but the announcement was overshadowed by the Welsh Rugby Union holding talks with the owners of Swansea-based Ospreys to buy Cardiff Rugby.

The WRU has proposed cutting one of its four men’s professional sides – Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets – much to the consternation of fans throughout the country.

Two consortiums have submitted final bids for Cardiff and it is understood Ospreys owners Y11 Sport & Media are the preferred bidder, allowing the two sides to effectively become one team.

That development has sparked uproar among fans and led to speculation Wales players, many of whom possibly face losing their jobs, could take strike action with the Six Nations looming.

Three years ago, during a similar fractious upheaval in Welsh rugby, the threat of strike action was withdrawn at the last minute to ensure a Six Nations match against England went ahead.

Fly-half Gareth Anscombe, who is no longer in the Wales squad, said later the strike should have happened “one million per cent”.

Asked about the potential threat of strike action, Tandy said: “I think that’s more speculation, but what I will do is constantly be in dialogue with the players, how they are feeling, (if they have) any frustrations.

“You want to get to know more about these players and, I sense from the autumn to the Six Nations, the boys are reaching out.

“They are starting to open up now, and I truly believe a lot of the leaders have got voices.”

Former flanker Tandy made over 100 Ospreys appearances between 2003 and 2012.

The 46-year-old went on to coach the region for six years until 2018, leading them to Pro 12 title silverware.

‘Hurt’

Tandy said: “If you were part of any club (that disappeared) it would sting and hurt. There is lots of history with every club.

“I played for and coached the Ospreys, I am proud of that, but I know there is pride around Dragons, Cardiff and Scarlets.

“Any time you lose something there will be those feelings of hurt and frustration.”

Wales have not won a Six Nations game for two years and face a daunting start this time around, away to England on February 7 and at home to France eight days later.

“I thought there were lots of green shoots in the autumn,” said Tandy, whose first four games brought victory over Japan and defeats to Argentina, New Zealand and South Africa.

“I think the important thing for us is building on that.”

Hooker Dewi Lake has been named captain for the campaign in the absence of injured British and Irish Lions flanker Jac Morgan, while Provence prop Tomas Francis features for the first time since the 2023 World Cup.

Uncapped Leicester wing Gabriel Hamer-Webb and Bath centre Louie Hennessey are included, with recalls for Eddie James, James Botham, Josh Macleod, Mason Grady, Ryan Elias, Sam Costelow and Owen Watkin.