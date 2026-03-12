Steve Tandy wants Wales to ‘go up another level’ and finish Six Nations on high

Wales boss Steve Tandy has challenged his players to “go up another level” after naming an unchanged side for their Guinness Six Nations finale against Italy.

Although bottom of the table and still searching for a first win of the tournament, Tandy has given a vote of confidence to the starting XV that pushed Ireland all the way in Dublin last week.

Wales were within one score until the 76th minute before losing 27-17 to Andy Farrell’s side.

Tandy said: “Having an unchanged team, I think it reflects the cohesion and the consistency in the group and the consistency of performance out in Ireland.

“This week we need to go up another level. We’ve had some really good performances.

“I think there were parts against France, then we built up into the Scotland game where I thought we were very good.

“Against Ireland we stepped up to the plate physically. Now it’s putting it all together and creating our best performance this weekend.”

Blair Murray’s return is the only change to the matchday squad, with the Scarlets full-back replacing Bath winger Louie Hennessey on the bench.

Wales are seeking a first Six Nations win for 1,099 days, their last victory coming away to Italy in March 2023.

They have not won a home match in the tournament since beating Scotland in February 2022.

Tandy added: “For the team and myself, going back to Principality Stadium is amazing.

“The boys did really well creating their own energy against Ireland, but there’s nothing better (than being at home).

“The boys reference in meetings what the Scotland game meant to them and the French game, the New Zealand game – the fans have been incredible.

“I think they’re really behind the team and the team are really putting in performances to represent our nation.”

Wales: L Rees-Zammit (Bristol), E Mee, E James, J Hawkins (all Scarlets), J Adams (Cardiff), D Edwards (Ospreys), T Williams (Gloucester); R Carre (Saracens), D Lake (Ospreys, capt), T Francis (Provence), D Jenkins (Exeter), B Carter (Dragons), A Mann, J Botham (both Cardiff), A Wainwright (Dragons).

Replacements: R Elias (Scarlets), N Smith (Leicester), A Griffin (Bath), A Beard (Montpellier), O Cracknell (Leicester), K Hardy (Ospreys), J Evans (Harlequins), B Murray (Scarlets).