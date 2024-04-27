Support our Nation today - please donate here
Stockport fans unveil banner aimed at Wrexham owners

27 Apr 2024 3 minute read
Stockport County fans hold up a banner with the Wrexham co-chairmen Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney which reads “You’ve Only Come To See The Champions” before the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire

There has been no love lost between Wrexham and Stockport in recent times.

When the teams did battle in the National League two seasons ago it was Stockport who gained promotion as Champions.

Then Wrexham took on Grimsby in the playoffs at the Racecourse a game that saw Stockport fans flying a banner above the stadium reading:’SCFC Stockport County Football Club Champions cheers thank you EVF’.

The Dragons famously suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Grimsby, but the following season Wrexham finally escaped the National League as champions themselves.

So, this season the two teams have resumed rivalries – on and off the pitch. With Stockport being crowned League Two champions their fans once again decided to fly a plane above the Racecourse reminding Wrexham fans they were champions.

The home side formed a guard of honour for the visitors whose fans couldn’t resist having a cheeky dig at Wrexham’s Hollywood owners.

In the away end Stockport fans clutching inflatable trophies also unfurled a banner which featured Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in Stockport County shirts, with the caption ‘You have only come to see the champions’.

Stockport County fans hold up a banner with the Wrexham co-chairmen Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney which reads “You’ve Only Come To See The Champions” before the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire

Rob McElhenney was in attendance along with wife Kaitlin Olsen, however Ryan Reynolds missed the final game with reports saying he had filming commitments in Los Angeles.

At the end of the match Stockport captain Paddy Madden raised an inflatable trophy in front of fans on the pitch at the Racecourse.

Stockport County’s Paddy Madden holds aloft an inflatable trophy in front of his fans after the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire

