Stockport fans unveil banner aimed at Wrexham owners

There has been no love lost between Wrexham and Stockport in recent times.

When the teams did battle in the National League two seasons ago it was Stockport who gained promotion as Champions.

Then Wrexham took on Grimsby in the playoffs at the Racecourse a game that saw Stockport fans flying a banner above the stadium reading:’SCFC Stockport County Football Club Champions cheers thank you EVF’.

The Dragons famously suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Grimsby, but the following season Wrexham finally escaped the National League as champions themselves.

So, this season the two teams have resumed rivalries – on and off the pitch. With Stockport being crowned League Two champions their fans once again decided to fly a plane above the Racecourse reminding Wrexham fans they were champions.

Stockport have flown a(nother) plane over the Racecourse celebrating winning League Two over Wrexham ahead of today’s match. “SCFC Champions Again Ole Ole”. The plane has made about five loops over the stadium – fiery! pic.twitter.com/Fl6ab19FUA — Megan Feringa (@megan_feringa) April 27, 2024

The home side formed a guard of honour for the visitors whose fans couldn’t resist having a cheeky dig at Wrexham’s Hollywood owners.

In the away end Stockport fans clutching inflatable trophies also unfurled a banner which featured Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in Stockport County shirts, with the caption ‘You have only come to see the champions’.

Rob McElhenney was in attendance along with wife Kaitlin Olsen, however Ryan Reynolds missed the final game with reports saying he had filming commitments in Los Angeles.

At the end of the match Stockport captain Paddy Madden raised an inflatable trophy in front of fans on the pitch at the Racecourse.

