Stormers slay Dragons in Cape Town

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored two tries and contributed 19 points as Stormers beat Dragons 29-21 in Cape Town to climb up to second place in the United Rugby Championship.

South Africa fly-half Feinberg-Mngomezulu twice combined brilliantly with scrum-half Immy Khan to go over for two tries, converting both, to put the Stormers 14-0 up in the 17th minute.

Dragons responded and, after second row Seb Davies’ converted touchdown, they produced some enterprising rugby to trail 14-7 at half-time and finish the first period on the front foot.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s penalty early in the second half checked Dragons’ momentum and, after Stormers number eight Evan Roos barged over from close range for a converted score, the home side extended their lead to 24-7.

Dragons hit back again through replacement flanker Thomas Young’s first try for the club to cut the deficit to seven points, but Stormers centre Wandisile Simelane caught his own kick ahead to go over for a bonus-point try and put his side 29-14 ahead.

The Welsh side closed the gap to 29-21 with seven minutes left after wing Rio Dyer went over for their third converted try, but it was not enough and they remain second from bottom after their eighth URC defeat of the season.