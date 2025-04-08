Substitute Hannah Cain earns Wales a draw in Sweden
Hannah Cain struck in the second half to earn Wales a 1-1 draw in their Nations League clash with heavyweights Sweden in Gothenburg.
Only four minutes after coming on as a substitute, Cain collected a superb 68th-minute pass from Rachel Rowe and rounded goalkeeper Jennifer Falk before finishing via a post.
Sweden had taken the lead through Magdalena Eriksson on the hour and while the Group A4 pacesetters dominated the closing stages, they were unable to find a winner.
Wales were missing veteran duo Jess Fishlock and Sophie Ingle and had made six changes to their starting line-up, but they still showed resilience late on with keeper Safia Middleton-Patel making several crucial saves.
It is the second time they have drawn 1-1 with Sweden having held the group favourites to the same scoreline in Wrexham in February. Wales remain bottom of the group on two points.
11 pass move. Outstanding football 👏
Rachel Rowe assist 👌🤩
Superb from Hannah Cain ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pwrn0enwc9
— TheWelshDragon 🏴🐉 (@TheWelshDragon9) April 8, 2025
