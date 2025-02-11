Substitute Kyle Hudlin snatches victory for Newport against Carlisle

Newport secured a fourth successive win to continue their rise up the League Two table as substitute Kyle Hudlin’s strike was enough to beat bottom club Carlisle at Rodney Parade.

Winger Bobby Kamwa teed up the 6ft 9in striker to fire into the bottom corner from the Exiles’ first shot on target in the 76th minute.

The three points lift Nelson Jardim’s men to 14th in the table and they are now 16 points clear of the bottom two after what has been a flawless February so far.

But new Carlisle manager Mark Hughes appears to have his work cut out if he is to keep the Cumbrians up.

The visitors enjoyed the majority of possession and created the better chances but could not find a way past goalkeeper Nick Townsend.

He saved superbly from Stephen Wearne 10 minutes after the break, while Wearne and Elliot Embleton had also wasted big chances in the first half on another night to forget for the EFL’s bottom side.

