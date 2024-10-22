Swans and Owls cancel each other out as Hillsborough stalemate fails to spark

Swansea’s winless run extended to five matches after a 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Both sides had chances to take all three points, but neither could find the net.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl made a couple of changes from the 2-0 defeat at home to Burnley, with Svante Ingelsson and forward Jamal Lowe coming into the side.

Swansea manager Luke Williams made five switches from the 1-0 loss at Blackburn, with defender Jay Fulton, striker Zan Vipotnik, Myles Peart-Harris, Kyle Naughton and Azeem Abdulai all coming in.

The visitors had the first decent chance as Wednesday keeper James Beadle was at full stretch to tip Fulton’s close-range effort on to the woodwork.

At the other end, Ingelsson met Djeidi Gassama’s cross on the edge of the box, but sent his side-footed effort wide.

It was a very quiet first half with little goalmouth action and the Swans frustrating the Owls until the break.

Wednesday looked brighter after the restart.

Lowe got a shot away after going down in the box, but referee Matthew Donohue waved away penalty claims.

Moments later, Gassama was poised to tap home Ingelsson’s low cross at the back post, but Swans defender Josh Tymon was on hand to make a vital clearance.

The left-back then looked to contribute at the other end, but Tymon’s long-range volley went over.

Swansea almost broke the deadlock when midfielder Martins Ronald was played in on the right side of the Wednesday penalty area, but Beadle stood tall to make a fine save.

Wednesday’s biggest chance to go in front came when Marvin Johnson’s teasing low ball was met by Pol Valentin, but he could only find the outside of the post.

Both sides made changes in an attempt to find a winner.

Striker Ike Ugbo and Josh Windass came on for Wednesday, while Liam Cullen was brought into the Swansea attack.

Wednesday substitute Callum Paterson saw his audacious effort from range bounce just wide of Swansea keeper Lawrence Vigouroux’s goal.

Neither side could find a breakthrough in the closing stages, with the points shared.

Wednesday move up one place to 17th, while Swansea remain in 13th.

