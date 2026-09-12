Swansea back in automatic promotion places as they pile more misery on Burnley

Press Association Sport Staff

Swansea moved back into the automatic promotion places as they piled more misery on new Burnley boss Nicky Hayen, whose side slumped to the bottom of the Championship with a 3-1 defeat.

The victory took Vitor Matos’ side level on points with West Ham at the top of the table and erased the memory of the 3-1 midweek mauling at Southampton. For Burnley, it was a fourth defeat in seven league games and they are still awaiting their first win.

Both goals they conceded in the first half were avoidable and had their shooting been more precise they could have been at least on level terms.

Hayen was able to include former Leicester and England striker Jamie Vardy in his matchday squad for the first time following the 39-year-old’s transfer from Serie A side Cremonese.

He finally made his debut as a 64th-minute substitute and had the ball in the Swansea net nine minutes later only to have the goal ruled out for offside.

Burnley started well enough and the first chance of the game fell to striker Zeki Amdouni in the eighth minute.

Having held off Stephen Welsh in the race for a ball into the Swansea box he then shot into the side-netting from a good angle.

The home side opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Adam Idah grabbed his third goal of the season. Chasing a long ball through the centre he first held off Igor Julio and then ran on to challenge Burnley goalkeeper Max Weiss just outside his box.

Weiss waited too long, lost the ball when challenged by Idah and then had to watch the striker calmly stroke the ball into an empty net.

Worse followed in the 33rd minute after Burnley had had a significant period of pressure.

But when their third corner in a row was cleared, Ugo Raghouber gave the ball away and Elijah Just picked it up in the centre circle before sending Moussa Yeo on a solo run at goal from halfway.

He got to the edge of the area before putting the ball into the bottom-left corner to notch his first goal in a Swansea shirt.

Despite going two goals down, Burnley created a number of chances and Aaron Ramsey forced Lawrence Vigouroux into a brilliant one-handed save as he tipped his rasping shot onto the crossbar.

The visitors finally scored in the 58th minute when Largie Ramazani beat the offside trap and fired past Vigouroux with a low shot into the left corner. That gave the Clarets renewed hope of getting something out of the game, but Swansea added a third goal five minutes later.

Marco Stamenic threaded the ball through for Ronald to chase and after outpacing Lucas Pires he pulled the ball across the box to give Zan Vipotnik the easiest of tap ins.

Burnley had the ball in the Swansea net once again in the 87th minute from an inswinging corner but referee James Bell spotted interference on Vigouroux and ruled it out.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.