Swansea boss Alan Sheehan bemoans lack of creativity in Middlesbrough loss

Swansea head coach Alan Sheehan was left frustrated that his side’s positive start at the Riverside did not result in at least a point in the 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough.

Sheehan – who fielded summer signings Cameron Burgess, Ethan Galbraith and then substitute Zeidane Inoussa – said: “It was a tight game. The set piece decided the game. Both defences were on top.

“The first half we were fine, we had the better opportunities without creating a lot. The keepers didn’t have a lot to do, and that set piece decided the game.

“We didn’t recover well. We didn’t create enough after that. We tried to get more impetus in the game but we have a few things to improve on that.

“There were moments in the game where we were in control. But no excuses, just disappointing to concede in the manner we did.

“It was always going to be a goal like that, from a set-piece or a transition, that decided it. There was not a whole lot between the two teams.

“We knew there would be a new manager bounce, we controlled that well, but to concede so early and not recover is something we have to look at. A goalless draw was probably a fair result.”

Rob Edwards wants Middlesbrough to provide more of an attacking threat this season, despite satisfaction that his Riverside reign began with a win.

The new Boro boss went on a lap of honour with his players after the final whistle to celebrate with supporters following the win over Swansea.

Even though the game was not the most entertaining, Dael Fry’s 51st-minute header proved the difference, and Edwards was relieved to toast three points after his first match.

But the former Luton boss, whose side struggled to create chances other than Fry’s first goal since February 2022, will be working hard to improve the output in the final third in the weeks ahead.

He said: “I am really pleased because this was a tough game. We said it was going to be a game all about fine margins, a lot of the games are won by one goal in the Championship.

“It was lovely to score from a set-play. When we adjusted things at half-time we were relatively comfortable, with no saves to make. We were relatively comfortable without creating as much as I would like. Overall I am very pleased.”

Fry moved ahead of his markers to glance in Morgan Whittaker’s corner to put Middlesbrough ahead shortly after half-time.

Chances were few and far between at both ends after that and the Middlesbrough boss was grateful to Fry for grabbing the winner.

Edwards said: “Look at how many times their strikers touched the ball. The wingers did, but very little to their number nines. We kept them quiet. But we played some good stuff at times.

“This was a great day for Dael. Today was his day…a clean sheet, goal, captain’s armband…he was brilliant.”

Boro, who handed debuts to new signings Callum Brittain and Alfie Jones before introducing Abdoulaye Kante from the bench, omitted defender Rav van den Berg from the squad.

Van den Berg’s transfer situation is understood to have not changed over the last 24 hours, with FC Koln believed to be interested in the 21-year-old.

Edwards said: “That’s ongoing, and difficult for me to talk about. I didn’t think it was right for me to have him involved.”

