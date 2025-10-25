Swansea boss Alan Sheehan full of praise for goal ace Zan Vipotnik

Zan Vipotnik scored twice as Swansea ran out 2-1 winners at home to Norwich City – and Swans boss Alan Sheehan was full of praise for his striker.

He said: “He (Vipotnik) was exceptional, they’re high level goals, and you’ve seen a player that’s really enjoying his football.

“He was a livewire, led the line. There are things that we want more of and for him to be relentless within that.

“But in terms of scoring goals, he gave two moments of real quality and that clinical edge we have been missing in certain games.”

Swansea’s win was their first in four games and lifted them to 13th, three points from the play-offs ahead of a midweek Carabao Cup visit from Manchester City.

Under-fire Norwich boss Liam Manning says he does not fear what the future holds for him following a fifth successive defeat at Swansea and ahead of crunch talks with the club’s American owner Mark Attanasio.

American businessman Attanasio is due to arrive in Norfolk this week with Norwich second from bottom in the Championship after losing 2-1 at Swansea and further questions raised over Manning’s future.

Many Norwich fans appear to have clearly made their mind up with ‘We want Manning out’ and ‘Sacked in the morning’ among the chants from the away end as the Canaries made it eight games without a win.

“I don’t fear anything, it is what it is,” Manning said when asked if he was fearing the worst from his upcoming meeting with Attanasio.

“I’ve had really good support from Ben (Knapper, sporting director) and the people above me at the club.

“We’re in a bad spot and I’m obviously part of it. I’m enjoying being there, but I want to change it. I want to keep fighting.”

On the fans’ clear anger both in the closing stages and at the final whistle, Manning said: “As long as it’s not personal, if it’s professional, I get it.

“I’ve never shied away from that. We’re in an industry that it’s about getting results and we’re not.

“So I totally get why people would be frustrated, annoyed, angry.

“It’s not the first time I’ve had it and, trust me, I hurt as much as anybody in terms of when I go home and we’re not performing well and not getting the results.

“The only way (you can get out of it) is by showing passion, showing fight, taking responsibility, and not hiding from it.”

Norwich made an awful start in South Wales as Zan Vipotnik fired Swansea ahead after six minutes with a rasping near-post strike.

Jovon Makama bundled home an equaliser three minutes before half-time, but Norwich were undone again when Vipotnik took aim from 25 yards and found the bottom corner of Vladan Kovacevic’s net with a vicious hit.

Vipotnik had been dropped in midweek for the home defeat to QPR, but the Slovenia striker took his total for the season to eight with an eye-catching double.