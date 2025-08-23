Swansea boss Alan Sheehan proud of players in home draw with Watford

Swansea boss Alan Sheehan was proud of the way his men responded after coming from behind to draw 1-1 at home with Watford.

Sheehan said: “I think the first half, a worldie free-kick and a headed chance for their striker, kind of changes the perception. Really, apart from that, not a whole lot in the game.

“Were we the best versions of ourselves? No, but it was very bitty against a physical team that went man-to-man, so breaking up the play. And I think then after 55 minutes when we made the changes and made a few tactical tweaks, I thought we were the better team.

“We were gathering rhythm and just kept going until the end and we got a point, and on another day we should have three points but I’m proud of the lads.

“As a manager, you want a team that keeps going until the final minute and the fans felt that there was only one team that was going to win that game.”

Watford boss Paulo Pezzolano admitted his side just “ran out of steam” after a late Zan Vipotnik leveller denied the Hornets a first away win in the Championship since mid-February as they were held 1-1 by Swansea.

Nestory Irankunda’s stunning first-half free-kick opened the scoring at the Swansea.com Stadium before the break, and in a game they largely controlled for an hour, Watford might have been further in front had it not been for Swansea goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux, who twice denied Luca Kjerrumgaard.

The influential Irankunda was forced off just before the hour and the hosts rallied, eventually levelling eight minutes from time through substitute Vipotnik. The Swans almost won it themselves at the death, with Vipotnik agonisingly close to grabbing a winner.

Although they had to settle for a point, the result for Watford stopped the rot of six straight away league losses.

“It was a very good 65 to 70 minutes from us, they couldn’t find a way to harm us,” said Pezzolano.

“Very happy with the first half. The team was very good, very solid, on and off the ball.

“It was a lot of what we expected from the game and what we did over the week, so very pleased with that. And maybe what leaves a bad taste in the mouth is the fact that we cannot drop these types of points.

“Based on what we did in the first half and part of the second half, we should have won this game and it’s a shame. But, at the same time, we have many young players and these types of matches are a good experience for them.

“We maybe lacked legs in the second half, but what’s important is the team is growing and that’s what we hold on to.”

