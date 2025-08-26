Swansea boss Alan Sheehan: We made it difficult – but we got the job done

Swansea boss Alan Sheehan was just pleased to be through after his side progressed to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 5-3 penalty shootout victory over Plymouth.

Melker Widell tucked home the winning penalty after Swansea goalkeeper Andy Fisher had saved from Matthew Sorinola.

Spot-kicks were required to separate the sides after the tie finished 1-1.

“Look, we asked to get through to the next round and we got the job done,” said Sheehan.

“I think we made it difficult, more difficult than we perhaps should have really.

“First half I was happy with a lot of things. We controlled the game for probably 43 minutes until the set piece, which was obviously disappointing.

“And then Plymouth came out on the front foot. It was frantic and became a bit of a basketball match.

“We made a number of changes that were planned after 60 minutes and then we had players going down with cramp.

“But ultimately we stayed in the game and got through to the next round.”

Plymouth boss Tom Cleverley was proud of his League One side.

“Terrific performance,” he said.

“We’re in a moment where we don’t seem to be getting what we deserve, but it’s important the players keep believing in the right things, the right processes and eventually that will bring results.

“I thought they were fantastic tonight. You know, eight changes, four teenagers touching the pitch this evening, coming to a really good Championship side who we expected to have the lion’s share of possession.

“But we certainly had the lion’s share of the chances.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

