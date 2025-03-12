Swansea boss bemoans lapse that gifted Watford victory

It was a disappointing evening for Swansea and interim manager Alan Sheehan, who suffered his first defeat – and goal conceded – since taking over from Luke Williams last month in the 1-0 defeat at Watford.

Watford took a 27th-minute lead when Goncalo Franco gave the ball away to Tom Ince in a dangerous position, and with the defence stranded he found Moussa Sissoko to slot home his third goal of the season.

The 38-year old backed Franco, but was disappointed that the trip to Hertfordshire did not result in a more positive outcome.

“Franco is very disappointed, he thought he was passing to one of his team-mates, which is understandable,” he said.

“But he’s been absolutely outstanding for us. He’s one of the reasons we’ve got points in recent weeks. We win as a team and we lose as a team.

“I think we should be coming away with the point, if I’m being honest. There wasn’t a whole lot in the game in the first half.

“We turned the ball over a few too many times in the first half in certain areas, and then an individual error for the goal.

“In the second half I thought we were totally in control. We had a few good half-chances and we were just one pass, one bit of quality away.”

Watford head coach Tom Cleverley believes his team must show more in the second half of games despite winning 1-0.

Victory over the south Wales outfit was only their second win in their last eight home games and keeps them within sight of the Championship play-offs.

The hosts visibly tired in the contest and have struggled in recent fixtures with lacklustre performances after the break.

And while Cleverley was quick to praise goalscorer Moussa Sissoko, he felt his team is falling short playing for the whole game.

He said “I don’t think it’s sustainable the way we’re managing the games, the application from everyone is to the maximum.

“The impact of our substitutes isn’t what they were at the start of the season. We have to ask why that is happening.

“We can’t keep putting these games to chance. The first-half performance once again was fantastic, but in the second half we looked tired.

“We have to demand more from ourselves.

“It was a fantastic goal. Moussa is so important for the group, both on and off the field, and he’s certainly leading by example.”

