Swansea boss Luke Williams bemoans Matt Grimes loss in defeat to Coventry

Swansea’s 2-0 loss at home to Coventry caps a woeful run of seven games without a win in all competitions this year, which has seen them plummet to 17th place. They are now only seven points above the relegation zone.

The Swansea fans booed their side off the pitch at half-time and at the final whistle, although most of their anger was aimed at the board for selling skipper Matt Grimes to Coventry on Friday.

“We tried to give us some more bodies in the middle of the pitch because Matty is tough to replace,” said Swansea boss Luke Williams.

“We tried to change things a little bit to see if we can adapt. I think the front two for Coventry really caused us a lot of problems – they were the big difference between the two teams.

“The best side won, but we weren’t able to cope with them. It’s very difficult to be the same type of team without Matt Grimes, for the moment.

“We need to try to find a way to control the game again. We made some good openings, but we didn’t make enough of them.

“We’re not the team at the moment that can make one or two chances and score one or two goals. We have to find a way.”

Frank Lampard hailed his Coventry’s “very complete performance” as they made it four wins in a row to move up to 11th in the Sky Bet Championship table with a 2-0 win over Swansea at the Swansea.Com Stadium.

First-half goals from strikers Ellis Simms and Brandon Thomas-Asante made it a very comfortable afternoon for the Sky Blues as they won for the first time in south Wales since beating Cardiff 1-0 in October 2022.

“It was a very complete performance, other than another few goals to make it even more comfortable because a game is never done at 2-0,” said Lampard.

“Everything about the performance on and off the ball, and in creating chances was good, and defensively we were spot on all over the pitch.

“All the things you want to win away from home we did. We are on a good run, but I’m not getting too carried away because I know things can flip very quickly in football and we have to play the best team in the league on Wednesday (Leeds).

“They were two really good goals and one was fantastic. They have to be a threat when they play together up front and what they are doing makes them a threat.

“Eight or 10 games ago we weren’t winning headers up front or holding up the ball, but now we are and you can see the difference. It has to continue and it can get even better.”

