Swansea boss Vitor Matos hails his side’s ’emotional’ comeback at Sheffield United

Swansea boss Vitor Matos was in jovial mood after his side’s impressive fightback in the 3-3 draw at Sheffield United.

The manager hailed all five of his substitutes after two of them, Idah and Eom, combined to rescue a point.

Matos said: “It’s this kind of game that at least people can find a good use for the ticket, no? It was quite emotional. Coming from a 3-1 situation was massive.

“Jay (Fulton) and Adam just brought a complete different energy in the centre.

“Adam brought physicality, which is quite important, and energy in the last third.

“Jay brought, again, control, experience, he balanced the team on the counters and had two unbelievable tackles that allowed the team to stay up the pitch.

“Ji-sung played with South Korea (in Austria on Tuesday). Arrived Thursday, came here and came on for around 20 minutes. And it was just a proper effort.

“I think all of the substitutes had a big impact. We knew that we will need them, because that’s as well the importance of these games, so I’m really happy with the contribution of all the squad.”

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder promised big changes next season after seeing his side let slip a two-goal lead.

After Zan Vipotnik’s first-half penalty had cancelled out Gus Hamer’s opener for the Blades, the home side took control after the interval with goals from Harrison Burrows and substitute Tom Cannon.

But Swans pair Adam Idah and Eom Ji-sung stepped off the bench to rescue a point for the Welsh side.

Suffer

Republic of Ireland forward Idah slammed home from inside the penalty area with 15 minutes left and then picked out Eom from the byline for the South Korea winger to turn home an 82nd-minute equaliser.

Wilder, whose side’s winless run extended to five matches, said: “Until we have that opportunity to change the culture around and get the recruitment right for next year, which we will do, and embed that steel in us, which possibly can only get done when the season’s finished.

“In terms of decisions by me, the players that I don’t think are going to be on the journey next year.

“Physically and the mentality. They’re going to suffer pre-season, because we’ll get it right.”

Wilder said he was “annoyed, frustrated, irritated” and “press play and repeat” after seeing the Blades let slip 29 points from winning positions this season.

“If we’d have got half of those, we’d be sat in the play-offs, which I still think would have been a good achievement from where we were at,” he added.