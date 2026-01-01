Swansea boss Vitor Matos impressed with his side’s victory over West Brom

Swansea head coach Vitor Matos was delighted to see his side’s patience rewarded as they recorded a 1-0 victory over West Brom.

The Swans weathered a brief storm midway through the second half before Jay Fulton scored the winner.

Matos said: “I am really happy for Jay and I think it was a great game where we had to be patient.

“The goal was a brilliant counter press from Ronald and then an even more brilliant one from Jay.

“We are moving up the table, but we are not yet looking upwards. We just have to concentrate on the next game.”

The only sour note for the hosts came off the pitch, with news that £6m striker Adam Idah could be sidelined for months with a hamstring tear.

Jay Fulton’s long-awaited return to the scoresheet proved decisive as Swansea edged past West Brom 1-0 to pile the pressure on Baggies boss Ryan Mason.

Swansea midfielder Fulton had been on the field for barely a minute when he struck in the 74th minute, unleashing a stunning effort from 25 yards that flew into the top corner and settled the contest.

It was Fulton’s first goal since December 2024 and enough to earn the Swans a fourth consecutive home victory, their best run at home since 2022.

Rewards

For West Brom, the defeat marked a ninth straight loss on their travels – their worst sequence away from home in 53 years – and left them languishing in 17th place, just seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Mason was met with boos from sections of the travelling support at full-time, but the former Tottenham coach insisted he would not lose faith.

“I wouldn’t be sat here if I didn’t think I could turn this around,” said Mason.

“As a coach, you can do a lot right and not necessarily get the rewards. That’s the beauty of football.

“But no-one, or nothing, is going to stop me believing in how I want the team to be and how I want them to look.

West Brom showed fight, but it was badly misplaced with six players booked as their discipline frayed.