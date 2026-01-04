Swansea boss Vitor Matos praises keeper but bemoans Millwall defeat

Swansea boss Vitor Matos praised his goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux who put on an inspired display in the 2-1 defeat at Millwall but was unhappy with his side’s late loss in London.

He said: “Vigs has been fantastic, not only today but in the other games as well, not only defending the goal but with the ball.

“Attacking-wise, today he was massive again as he allowed us to compete.

“Unfortunately, we could not give him at least one point that he deserved because he was absolutely fantastic.

“First half, Millwall came really intense, really aggressive and we didn’t have the consistency with the ball that we want to have.

“At the same time, we were deeper, deeper and deeper so that gave Millwall the opportunity to create chances.

“Then in the second half we became much more aggressive, much more in control, much more dominant, got into much better positions, and I think that’s what we want and what we need to find in terms of consistency.

“It’s not easy with the amount of games, but that’s what we need to take out of the game.”

Millwall head coach Alex Neil was delighted his players found the “bottle” to snatch a late win over Swansea that lifted them back into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places.

Caleb Taylor struck in the second minute of stoppage time at The Den after it looked as though the Lions would be left frustrated by an inspired performance from Swansea stopper Vigouroux.

Despite his heroics, they are up to fifth in the table, three points behind second-placed Middlesbrough, and their supporters are still dreaming of a top-flight return for the first time since 1990.

Neil said: “There was a chance right before I took Femi [Azeez] off that the goalkeeper claws one away from behind him, and you’re thinking ‘is this our day?’

“And then Alfie [Doughty] produces an unbelievable cross and Caleb gets up at the back stick, above his man, and I thought it was no more than we deserved.

“We know we can certainly play better than we did in the second half but I think that’s a true test of a team, when you have played well, haven’t put a team to bed and they’ve come back into it.

“Have you got enough bottle, enough drive and enough grit to get that next goal that matters?

“The fact is we’re at this stage of the season where you get your points and you stay with the pack right to the end or you start to drift – I think the league is that tight just now.”

Vigouroux had denied Millwall several times before they went ahead after 38 minutes when Mihailo Ivanovic turned before finally beating the Chile international.

Ben Cabango levelled for Swansea two minutes into the second half but Taylor was the Lions’ hero in added time when he headed in Doughty’s cross.