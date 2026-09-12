Swansea boss Vitor Matos unconcerned about position in the table

Press Association Sports staff

Swansea manager Vitor Matos reflected on a 3-1 win over Burnley which saw his side return to to the Championship automatic promotion places – and said it was business as usual.

“It was a good game for us and it was quite complete in different phases. We had really good moments when we had the ball, important moments that gave us the initiative and control in the right positions,” said Swansea boss Vitor Matos.

“That allowed us to push Burnley back and deep.”

But while the Swans’ boss was delighted to pick up another win, Matos was not too concerned about where his side currently find themselves in the table.

“Nothing has changed for us. The most important thing is that we keep focusing on the process, on what we can improve, when we need to improve and then on the games,” he added.

“Then the results will speak for themselves. We need to keep improving our game and individually.”

Burnley manager Nicky Hayen has described next weekend’s home clash with Derby as a “must-win game” after his side were beaten 3-1 at Swansea to slump to the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.

Without a win in seven league games so far this season, the Clarets are fast becoming relegation candidates for the second season in a row after falling out of the Premier League last term.

Saturday’s game at Turf Moor will be the last before the international break and Belgian Hayen is hoping a victory will earn him a stay of execution after a disastrous start to his career.

“It’s a must-win game for us against Derby. There are no excuses, but there are clear reasons for our current situation,” explained Hayen.

“We’re missing a lot of players and several new signings do not yet have the match fitness we need.

“I mentioned a few weeks ago that we had to survive until the international break, where we can finally work properly on the training pitch.

“But surviving means taking points and winning games, which we haven’t managed to do enough. That makes this a difficult period, but Saturday is a must-win.

“Despite the results, we are growing as a team. What we desperately need is one victory to reward the performance and rebuild confidence.

“One win will change a lot for us — everyone is craving that feeling again. You can hold me accountable for not winning games, but there are also realistic factors such as injuries, lack of fitness and integrating new signings late.

“I’ll keep working exactly as I always do. I treat every game as if it were my last, because that keeps you sharp and injects energy into the squad and tomorrow I will put that energy back into the group.”

Two individual errors in the first half against a Swansea side now level on points with top-of-the-table West Ham, scuppered Burnley’s chances.

Goalkeeper Max Weiss was at fault for the first goal, losing the ball in a challenge by home striker Adam Idah, and then Ugo Raghouber gave away possession for the second from Moussa Yeo.

Largie Ramazani did get one back in the second half to cut the deficit, but then Ronald made the running for the third goal, squaring to Zan Vipotnik who tapped into an open goal.

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