Swansea boss Vitor Matos: ‘We are becoming a dangerous team’

Swansea head coach Vitor Matos saw his side draw 1-1 at home against Birmingham and although frustrated with the result he said he sees signs of the positive changes in his team.

“I thought we were sharp, we were dominant, we were aggressive, and we controlled the game,” said Matos.

“But in the second half, Birmingham became more intense and more aggressive as well.

“But we didn’t lose our organisation, which is important.

“It’s good to see that we are creating more chances, and from the chances we are creating, we are becoming a dangerous team, an aggressive team.”

Birmingham manager Chris Davies confirmed he is attempting to turn Patrick Roberts’ loan switch from Sunderland into a permanent move after his equaliser earned his team a 1-1 draw at Swansea.

Roberts scored a 72nd-minute equaliser for the visitors to prevent them from falling to a seventh straight defeat on the road in the Championship.

The midfielder moved on loan to Birmingham at the start of the season, following Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League.

But Davies would like to turn the loan into a permanent signing in order to free up another loan spot in his squad.

“We are looking at the situation with Patrick Roberts and I know those conversations are taking place,” said Davies.

“I think we are hopeful but there’s a few parts that have to all work out, but it would be ideal.

“Overall, there is a spirit in this squad that has grown in these last three games and it’s something everyone can see.

“There is pride there and that fighting spirit that you need.

“I said that to the players at half-time, we’re right in this game, but we need to be more aggressive. We need to press them more.

“We need to move 10-15 yards higher up the pitch with our defensive line, and we need to go and get on the ball and play more and quicker. We did and I thought we saw a much better performance in the second half.”

Decisive

Roberts’ goal ensured a share of the spoils that leaves Birmingham just above Swansea in mid-table, with both clubs distant from both the play-offs and the relegation spots.

Swansea striker Zan Vipotnik had given his team a first-half lead with his 14th goal of the season in the 21st minute.

It came after Goncalo Franco had won the ball out wide and delivered a perfect cross for Slovenian Vipotnik to finish.

But Birmingham deserved their point as Swansea failed to find a decisive second goal before Sunderland loan midfielder Roberts struck.

The home side hit the woodwork three times through Ronald, Goncalo Franco and substitute Liam Cullen.

They were made to pay when a cross from Kai Wagner was thumped into the roof of the net by Roberts after his first effort was blocked.