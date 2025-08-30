Swansea breeze to victory against Sheffield Wednesday

Goals in the second half from Zan Vipotnik and Ronald gave Swansea a deserved 2-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in the Championship.

The striker’s effort soon after the interval paired with the Brazilian’s goal late on was enough to ensure the visitors got their first three points on the road this season.

They moved up to seventh following the victory while the Owls remained without a win and slipped down to 23rd in the table, above only city rivals Sheffield United.

Both managers made wholesale changes from their sides’ respective victories in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Chants against chairman Dejphon Chansiri rang around the stadium for the majority of the match as Wednesday fans’ protest continued following an organised boycott of the Leeds game.

The visitors had the first chance of the game after some good work down the left by Zeidane Inoussa but Ethan Galbraith could only shoot wide of the mark from his pull back.

Galbraith’s corner was then cleared as far as Josh Key who whipped an effort into the box but it took a deflection and was no trouble for Wednesday goalkeeper Ethan Horvath to collect.

Jamal Lowe possibly should have done better with a header at the other end following Bailey Cadamarteri’s cross from the right.

Goncalo Franco nearly put Swansea in front just before half-time but his low shot from the edge of the box went narrowly wide.

The Swans took the lead in the 50th minute when Inoussa played in Vipotnik down the left side of the box and he smashed the ball past Horvath from a tight angle.

The frontman nearly had his second moments later when he had a go from distance but Horvath did just enough to turn the effort away from goal.

Josh Tymon’s low searching ball across the box was left by everyone and very nearly found its way into the bottom corner.

Swans keeper Lawrence Vigouroux was untroubled for most of the afternoon but Wednesday went close to finding an equaliser after some brilliant footwork by Yan Valery but he scooped his effort just over the crossbar.

The visitors made the points safe with nine minutes remaining when Vipotnik turned provider as Ronald’s finish from the centre of the penalty area kissed the post on its way in.

The Swans could have added more but two was enough as they comfortably saw out the rest of the game.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

