Swansea caretaker boss Alan Sheehan to continue in role to end of season

Swansea have confirmed caretaker head coach Alan Sheehan will continue in his role until the end of the season.

The Swans have also announced Mark Fotheringham and Richard Stearman have been added to Sheehan’s coaching team and will work alongside Kris O’Leary and Martyn Margetson.

Sheehan, 38, was placed in temporary charge of the club last month following the departure of Luke Williams and has secured seven points from five Sky Bet Championship games.

Coaching teams

Swansea director of football Richard Montague said: “We’re delighted Alan has agreed to lead the team for the rest of the season and would like to extend a big welcome to Mark and Richard as they join our coaching staff in support of Alan.

“Both will aid us in our efforts to finish the season as strongly as possible, which is the full focus of everyone at the club at this moment.”

Fotheringham had a brief spell in charge of Huddersfield during the 2022-23 season and Stearman has joined from Solihull Moors’ coaching staff.

