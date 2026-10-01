Swansea City AFC share details of fan zone for 1,000 supporters

Richard Youle Local Democracy Reporter

Swansea City supporters will be able to gather before and after matches at a covered fan zone at their home ground if a new planning application is approved.

The metal-clad building would be behind the Swansea.com Stadium south stand, house around 1,000 fans, serve food, non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks and have a video screen, stage, and play area.

It’s described as a temporary structure sitting alongside a new permanent toilet block and would be used from three hours before kick-off and one to two hours post-match.

The fan zone “seeks to create a vibrant and welcoming matchday destination, providing supporters with a dedicated space to gather, socialise, and engage with the club”, said a design and access statement on behalf of applicants Swansea City AFC.

It would also be available for use on non-match days for things like supporter events, performances, festive and craft markets, and food and drink events.

The toilet block would be open on match days for supporters generally, not just those within the fan zone, while on non-matchdays it would only be open for users of the fan zone when events took place. The block will have a Changing Places facility.

Sections of the toilet block and fan zone building could feature what the design and access statement described as “locally-inspired mural artwork” reflecting the heritage and character of the club.

Nine new trees are proposed and three would need to be cut down, the existing memorial garden would need reconfiguring, and fan zone fencing would be put up.

A total of 46 parking spaces would be lost, 34 of which were said to be regularly used, representing a small fraction of the 820 stadium spaces available.

The shared-use path running parallel to the south stand would remain and run behind the new development.

In a statement last week Swansea City AFC, who are top of the Championship after eight games, said some preliminary and preparatory work would start in the coming days.

“Some of this work will mean that, should the project be fully completed, the footprint of the memorial garden at the stadium will be altered, although the garden will remain in its current location,” it said.

The club said the intention was to open the fan zone in December but added the priority was to ensure the development was fit-for-purpose and providing the best supporter experience possible, meaning “alternative timelines” might need to be followed.

Swansea Council, which built the £27m stadium just over 20 years ago and agreed this summer to sell it to the Swans, will determine the application.

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