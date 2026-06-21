Swansea City appoint new sporting director

Swansea City have appointed Ben Stevens as the club’s new sporting director.

Stevens joins the Championship side from Crystal Palace, where he spent more than 11 years in a variety of senior roles, most recently serving as assistant sporting director.

He will take up his new position on July 10 following what Swansea described as a thorough recruitment process.

The appointment comes after a period of significant success at Palace, who won the FA Cup, Community Shield and UEFA Conference League over the past 12 months.

Before joining the Premier League club, Stevens spent four years at Newcastle United as head of performance analysis.

Swansea chief executive Tom Gorringe said the club had only intended to appoint a sporting director if the right candidate became available.

He said: “As previously outlined, the club only planned on making an appointment of this nature if we felt a candidate who was the correct fit for Swansea City was available, and we firmly believe Ben possesses the qualities we were looking for.

“He has helped Crystal Palace enjoy the most successful period in their history and, out of respect for Ben and Palace, we have chosen to formally announce his appointment following the conclusion of their season and their European success.”

Gorringe added: “We look forward to Ben getting down to work at Fairwood in the coming weeks.”

Stevens said he was excited by the opportunity to help drive the club forward and work alongside head coach Vitor Pereira.

He added: “Having worked in a number of roles at a variety of clubs over the last 20 years I believe it gives me the necessary attributes to help maximise the club’s potential.

“I believe in the project at Swansea City and the club has huge potential. I am excited at the prospect of bringing everyone together on this journey to help us achieve future success.”