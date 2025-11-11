Swansea City axe head coach Alan Sheehan after heavy Ipswich defeat

Swansea City have sacked head coach Alan Sheehan following Saturday’s 4-1 home defeat to Ipswich Town, which left the club sliding towards the Championship drop zone.

Sheehan, 39, was appointed on a three-year deal in April after impressing as caretaker manager, guiding the Swans to a strong finish last season.

Under his temporary charge, Swansea collected 24 points from 13 matches, climbing to 11th in the table and avoiding a relegation scare.

However, the club’s fortunes have nosedived this campaign. Swansea currently sit 18th, having lost six of their first 15 league games and winning just two of their last 11.

Saturday’s loss saw fans boo the team off at both half-time and full-time, marking their worst start to a league campaign since relegation from the Premier League in 2018.

In a statement on the club’s website, Swansea owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen said: “Alan has been instrumental in helping improve the club through two periods of time.

“Alan has a tireless work ethic, an honest approach and a positive attitude. He has put his full effort into the job on behalf of the club.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Alan for all of his hard work during his time at Swansea City. We wish Alan and his family all the best for the future.”

Hopes had been high for a play-off push after a promising transfer window, but a string of poor results has left the Swans closer to the bottom three than the top six.

Attention will now turn to who replaces Sheehan at the Liberty Stadium. Swedish coach Kim Hellberg, previously linked with the role before Sheehan’s appointment, could be among the candidates once again.