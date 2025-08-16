Swansea City boss Alan Sheehan praises side after victory over Sheffield United

Swansea were energetic, cohesive and deserving of their 1-0 home victory against Sheffield United.

Summer recruits Malick Yalcouye, Cameron Burgess and Widell all impressed and boss Alan Sheehan praised both their performance and resilience.

“I am really pleased,” said Sheehan.

“The only critical thing we can say again is not being more clinical and putting the game to bed.

“This was a team that was one game away from the Premier League. The stature of the club is big, so to go toe-to-toe and come out on top deservingly is great.

“My only criticism is that it wasn’t by more.

“But to limit a team like that, with the quality they have, to zero shots on target shows a good defensive structure.”

There was further good news for Swansea as Nottingham Forest’s New Zealand international Marko Stamenic was in the stands ahead of completing a permanent switch to the club.

Sheehan added: “Marco is a player that we’ve been after for a while. He’ll bring some physicality, athleticism and another international coming in the building.”

Sheffield United manager Ruben Selles admitted some supporters may already be losing patience with him after just three games in charge following a lifeless defeat.

The Spaniard saw his side slump to a third consecutive loss, with a Carabao Cup defeat sandwiched between Championship reverses, to leave the Blades rooted to the bottom of the table.

Their muted display at Swansea came without a single shot on target.

The decisive moment came in the 66th minute when Brazilian winger Ronald struck from the edge of the area after being set up by substitute Melker Widell.

The result turned up the heat on Selles, whose tenure has opened with a 4-1 home thrashing by Bristol City, a cup exit to Birmingham and now a toothless display in south Wales.

“We need to find our platform, but it’s the nature of football,” said Selles when asked if he feared supporters would turn on him.

“We know how it works and I can ask them to be calm. But they are going to tell me, probably, ‘F*** off’ – something like that, no?

“It’s how you say in English? Sorry for my English, but I didn’t know any better way to express that one.”

Selles, previously in charge of Southampton, Reading and Hull City, faced scepticism when appointed in June after the sacking of Chris Wilder.

While some expected a period of transition, few predicted three straight defeats with seven goals conceded.

“We are going to be honest, we are going to work hard, we are going to persist in what we do and we are going to give it our absolute 100 per cent,” he said.

“At some point the situation will turn and we will start to win football matches.

“That’s as much as I can say, but everyone is free to feel what they want to feel.”

On the pitch, the Blades looked disjointed and uninspired.

Star midfielder Gustavo Hamer cut a frustrated figure and even exchanged words with angry fans at full-time.

