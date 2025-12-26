Swansea City boss Vitor Matos frustrated with his side’s finishing

Swansea head coach Vítor Matos was left frustrated by his side’s wasteful finishing in the 1-0 defeat at Coventry.

“It was a positive performance,” he said. “There are always things we can improve on and one area is how clinical we are with our finishing.

“Coventry are a good team and are top of the league. You know when you go against a team like that you need to take your chances. It was the same against Stoke.

“When we dominate and have chances, we have to make it count. Their goal came from the moment we were not dominant and that is something we need to learn from.

“We needed to keep the score level just before half-time with it being such an important time.

“We came out good in the second half and tried to create chances but it wasn’t to be.

“There are no moral wins in football and we need to keep pushing ourselves and use the good things from here to improve on.

“If we keep performing like this then results will follow. We need to keep believing, that is part of what I believe.”

Coventry boss Frank Lampard felt his side were not at their best during their nervy win.

Ellis Simms saw a header brilliantly saved by Lawrence Vigouroux in the 38th minute as Coventry struggled to find their stride.

But Ephron Mason-Clark put the Sky Blues ahead with an emphatic finish a minute before the break.

Liam Cullen and Melker Widell both wasted good chances to equalise as Swansea enjoyed a decent spell in the closing stages.

“Over the course of the season there are games you play where everything goes in and others where you have chances and it doesn’t quite drop or go in,” said Lampard.

“We had chances to get that second goal but it didn’t quite fall. We were not as good today as we usually are off the ball.

“We were more passive today and we gave them the feeling that they could play. They are a good team and they can play and find passes through us. We had to address that at half-time and we did that in the second half.

“We had to find other parts of our game today and keep a clean sheet.

“They gave us a tough game and I am really pleased with the result.

“Ephron is so dangerous, we know what he is like as a player. He is good at one against one and always ends up the right areas

“It’s a great trait for a winger to have. He has the feel for a goal and has the talent to execute it.”