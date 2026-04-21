Swansea City claim away win against QPR at Loftus Road

Steve Cook ruined his own QPR leaving party by gifting Swansea an early goal in their 2-1 win at Loftus Road.

The 35-year-old defender was making his 100th and final appearance for Rangers after the club announced on Monday he is leaving when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Cook, who played 180 times in the Premier League for Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest before joining Rangers in 2023, was named captain for the night and given a rousing reception by the home fans.

However, less than two minutes had elapsed when Melker Widell lifted a hopeful ball towards the edge of the Rangers box.

Cook slid in to try to clear the danger, but succeeded only in tripping team-mate Rhys Norrington-Davies while the ball ran through to Ronald.

The Brazilian winger could hardly believe his luck as he tucked his finish beyond home keeper Joe Walsh for his first goal since September.

It was a nightmare start for Rangers and Cook, who will not feature in the final two fixtures of the season and has yet to confirm whether he will continue his playing career elsewhere or potentially take a coaching role with the Hoops.

Swansea, who like Rangers have little to play for with both sides stuck firmly in mid-table, doubled their lead with a controversial late penalty tucked in by top scorer Zan Vipotnik before Norrington-Davies scored a stoppage-time consolation.

Rangers, stung by falling behind so early, tried to hit back with Rumarn Burrell teeing up Rayan Koli, whose shot flew across goal and wide.

Isaac Hayden’s drive from 20 yards out then forced a fine save from Swans keeper Lawrence Vigouroux, before Kieran Morgan blazed over the crossbar.

Swansea were denied a second before half-time by a smart double save from Walsh, who beat out Sam Parker’s shot and blocked the rebound from Adam Idah.

Ovation

After the break Walsh palmed away Goncalo Franco’s long-range effort and held Idah’s drive, before at the other end Harvey Vale floated a free-kick just over Vigouroux’s crossbar.

Despite his mistake, Cook was given a standing ovation when he was replaced on the hour mark.

But Swansea went two up after Tylon Smith fouled Eom Ji-Sung 10 minutes from the end.

The contact was clearly outside the area but referee John Busby pointed to the spot and Vipotnik tucked in his 24th goal of the season.

Norrington-Davies headed in the rebound after Paul Smyth hit the crossbar but it was too late for Rangers to find an equaliser.