Swansea City head coach Vitor Matos signs contract extension

Dewi Williams

Swansea City head coach Vitor Matos has signed a new contract extending his stay at the Championship club until the summer of 2030.

The 38-year-old Portuguese coach only took charge last November but has been rewarded after guiding Swansea to an 11th-place finish following a strong second half of the season.

Matos won 14 of his 30 league matches in charge as the Swans climbed the table, while only three Championship sides collected more home points after his appointment.

Having originally signed a deal running until 2029, the new agreement adds a further year to his contract.

Matos said the connection between the club and its supporters had played a major role in his decision to extend his stay.

“From the moment I arrived here, I have sensed how powerful the connection between Swansea City and the fans and community is,” he said.

“This is something very special. It is a feeling myself and the players love, and the desire to keep building that and sharing great moments together is one of the key motivations in extending my contract with the club.

“We put good foundations in place last season, but now we have to look forward, we have to keep pushing and making progress.

“We have enjoyed a positive pre-season, and made good additions to our squad, and I am looking forward to the season ahead and beyond.”

Chief executive Tom Gorringe said: “Vitor made a considerable impact following his appointment in November of last year and we are excited about the direction in which he is taking Swansea City.

“This new deal is a reflection of our belief in the work he and his team have done since joining us, and what we believe we can accomplish together under Vitor’s stewardship.

“The importance of stability and consistency of vision on and off the pitch cannot be overestimated, and we are delighted to have reached an agreement to extend his stay with us at an exciting time for the football club.”

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