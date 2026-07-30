Swansea City launch new kit with a little help from Snoop Dogg

Nation.Cymru staff

Swansea City have unveiled the club’s new home kit for the 2026-27 Championship season.

The sleek pinstripe design from Joma will be available to purchase in-store and online from 10am on Saturday, August 1 before being worn for the first time in the Swans’ home pre-season friendly against CD Leganés later that afternoon.

The 2026-27 home kit reintroduces copper as a prominent feature of Swansea City’s home strip for the first time since the 2015-16 season, celebrating our city’s proud heritage and industrial legacy.

Forged in Swansea, the new home shirt combines an iconic white base with elegant copper and black pinstripes, while copper detailing on the collar and sleeve cuffs provides a refined finish.

The shirt also features new partners AG1 and ASI:One which appear on the front and sleeve of the shirt, while long-standing partner Swansea Building Society continues to feature on the back, meaning young supporters can once again wear the same shirt as their heroes as they cheer on Vitor Matos’ team throughout the upcoming campaign.

The deal with AG1 as the official front-of-shirt partner marks the wellnness brand’s first partnership in football.

Snoop Dogg, co-owner of Swansea City, said: “This partnership just feels right. AG1 and Swansea City are both about showing up every day, putting in that work, and always looking to level up. It’s exciting to be part of something that brings people together through football, wellness, and that shared commitment to performing at your best. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can build together this season.”

Produced by Joma using 100 per cent recycled polyester, the home kit forms part of ongoing efforts to reduce plastic waste and support more sustainable manufacturing, aligning with the club’s wider environmental ambitions.

The fabric provides excellent breathability thanks to a state-of-the-art micromesh finish, while Joma’s flatlock seam system delivers elasticity and freedom of movement.

You can view the full gallery HERE

The shirt was launched with videos featuring Snoop Dogg and the Dunvant Male Voice Choir

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.