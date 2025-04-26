Swansea City’s Alan Sheehan rues missed chances in Millwall loss

Millwall head coach Alex Neil could be forgiven for not caring about the manner of his side’s victory over Swansea as it kept their play-off hopes alive going into the final day of the season.

With The Den even more raucous than usual, George Saville’s first goal in nearly 18 months earned the Lions three points that lifted them to within goal difference of sixth-placed Coventry in the Sky Bet Championship.

But there were plenty of nerves among the home supporters during a second half the in-form Swans dominated, with young Millwall goalkeeper George Evans making a string of good saves.

In the end, the hosts just about managed to hold on and head to Burnley, who are still looking to go up as champions themselves, next Saturday with a chance of extending their campaign.

Neil said: “I’ll be honest, that wasn’t my most enjoyable 90 minutes.

“I think we can play better but, especially in the first half, we had numerous opportunities to score – we did, but equally we could have scored more goals.

“I think you could sense the nervous tension in and around the stadium, I thought the fans were in fine voice and were brilliant and I think in a way that really helped us.

“But in another way it meant we lacked a bit of composure, in terms of taking first passes and releasing the ball quicker.

“It’s difficult when you’re a player in those moments because you can’t hear yourself think.

“But let’s be honest, today was all about getting the result, getting closer to giving ourselves an opportunity and a chance for next week.

“I believe the results went in our favour again, but as I say every week if we don’t do our bit, the rest of it doesn’t really matter.”

What turned out to be Millwall’s winner came after 38 minutes when Femi Azeez’s shot ricocheted into the path of Saville, who managed to force the ball in at the back post.

However, it was all Swansea after half-time, with their first big chance to equalise coming when Evans stood strong to deny Eom Ji-sung after he had been played through by Liam Cullen.

The 19-year-old, in just his third senior Millwall appearance, then pushed away a header from Zan Vipotnik before turning aside Ronald’s shot across him as the Swans’ five-match winning run came to an end.

Swansea caretaker boss Alan Sheehan said: “In the first half, we didn’t control the madness – I felt like we were opening up and we were running fast away from a big chance.

“Second half, we made a few tactical tweaks and I think we gained control and had numerous opportunities to put the ball in the net.

“In terms of the lads giving everything to the final whistle you look at us today, especially second half, and you’re thinking: ‘No wonder they’ve won five in a row, they’re a very good side.

“Credit to Millwall, they make it a very difficult place to come and they’ve got a bit of momentum.

“Alex Neil has done an excellent job and now they’re close to the play-offs, and you can feel that, but we wanted to give the best versions of ourselves.

“In the first half we didn’t do that, but in the second half I thought we did everything apart from score.”

