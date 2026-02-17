Swansea Council asks competition watchdog to examine Cardiff Rugby takeover

Swansea Council has formally requested that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigate proposals that could reshape professional rugby in Wales and potentially leave the city without a top-tier men’s team.

The move centres on ongoing discussions between Y11, owners of the Swansea-based Ospreys, and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) regarding the acquisition of Cardiff Rugby.

The Council fears the deal could accelerate plans to reduce the number of professional men’s regions from four to three.

In its submission, the local authority raised concerns about the proposed restructuring of the regional game, the allocation of future licences, and the prospect of a single ownership group controlling more than one Welsh professional club.

Council leaders argue the changes risk restricting competition, reducing choice for supporters, and damaging Swansea’s economy.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council, said the stakes for the city were “enormous.”

“The WRU’s proposals would mean the end of the Ospreys as a professional men’s rugby region,” Mr Stewart said.

“This would be a huge blow to our city — economically, culturally and emotionally.

“Players, supporters, residents, community clubs and local businesses all deserve a fair and transparent process.”

The Council is urging the CMA to intervene as a matter of urgency and consider interim measures to pause the proposed takeover while competition issues are examined.

The latest development follows rising tensions between Swansea Council, the WRU and the Ospreys’ ownership group in recent weeks.

Pre-action legal letters

Earlier this month, the authority issued pre-action legal letters to both the WRU and Y11, warning that the governing body’s restructuring plans could unlawfully remove elite rugby from Swansea after 2027.

The letters followed a meeting on January 22, 2026, attended by senior council representatives, WRU chief executive Abi Tierney and Ospreys chief executive Lance Bradley.

Although the Council said it intended to publish full minutes of the meeting, it reported objections from the WRU, the Ospreys and Y11.

Instead, the authority released what it described as key facts “clearly in the public interest.”

According to the Council, the WRU confirmed its intention to reduce the number of professional men’s regions to three. It also stated that Y11 was the preferred bidder to acquire Cardiff Rugby, with due diligence under way.

The Council said Mr Bradley outlined the likely consequences if the takeover proceeds, including that no professional Ospreys team would play United Rugby Championship (URC) rugby at St Helen’s Rugby and Cricket Ground beyond the 2026/27 season.

Instead, the Council claimed, discussions included the possibility of a merger with Swansea RFC and participation in the semi-professional Super Rygbi Cymru competition.

‘Profoundly disappointed’

Swansea Council said it was “profoundly disappointed” that such proposals had not been shared earlier, particularly given its financial commitment to redeveloping St Helen’s.

Around £1.5 million has already been invested in preparatory works linked to the Ospreys’ continued status as a professional region. Independent analysis cited by the Council estimates the Ospreys generate £10–12 million annually for the local economy.

The WRU has previously said its restructuring plans are aimed at securing the long-term sustainability of elite rugby in Wales.

The CMA has not yet indicated whether it will open a formal investigation.