Swansea Council seeks High Court injunction over deal it says threatens Ospreys future

Swansea Council has applied for an urgent High Court injunction to halt a proposed deal between the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and Y11, owners of the Ospreys, to acquire Cardiff Rugby.

The local authority says the move is necessary to prevent changes that could result in the end of the Ospreys as a men’s professional regional team in Swansea.

The Council confirmed that its Cabinet approved the legal action on Monday, with all-party support across the chamber. An expedited court hearing could take place as soon as this week.

However, the authority said the hearing may be postponed if the Welsh Rugby Union provides a written undertaking that it will not complete the transaction while discussions continue.

A Swansea Council spokesperson said: “The proposed deal between the WRU and Y11 to buy Cardiff Rugby would mean the end of the Ospreys as a men’s professional regional rugby team playing in the URC.

“We are seeking an injunction to prevent this deal going ahead so that further discussions can take place while the current four-team regional structure remains in place.

“The injunction would give all parties the opportunity to consider other options for the future of regional rugby in Wales.”

The Council argues the action is “reasonable and proportionate” given what it describes as the economic, cultural and sporting impact of losing elite professional rugby in Swansea.

“Players, supporters, residents, community clubs and local businesses stand together in support of the Ospreys remaining as one of Wales’s four professional regional rugby sides,” the spokesperson added.

The threat of an injunction comes 24 hours after Swansea Council formally requested that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigated the proposed deal.

The authority said its concerns centre on the potential reduction of professional men’s teams from four to three, the future allocation of licences, and the prospect of a single ownership group controlling more than one Welsh professional club.

Restrict competition

Council leaders warned that such changes could restrict competition, reduce choice for supporters and damage the regional economy.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council, said the stakes for the city were “enormous”.

“The WRU’s proposals would mean the end of the Ospreys as a professional men’s rugby region,” he said.

“This would be a huge blow to our city — economically, culturally and emotionally.

“Players, supporters, residents, community clubs and local businesses all deserve a fair and transparent process.”

The Council urged the CMA to consider interim measures to pause the takeover while potential competition issues are examined.

Tensions

The latest developments follow rising tensions between Swansea Council, the WRU and Y11 in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the authority issued pre-action legal letters to both the WRU and Y11, warning that restructuring proposals could unlawfully remove elite rugby from Swansea after 2027.

The letters followed a meeting on January 22 attended by senior Council representatives, WRU chief executive Abi Tierney, and Ospreys chief executive Lance Bradley.

While the Council said it intended to publish full minutes, it reported objections from the WRU, the Ospreys, and Y11. Instead, the authority released what it described as key facts “in the public interest”.

According to the Council, the WRU confirmed its intention to reduce the number of professional men’s regions to three and stated that Y11 was the preferred bidder to acquire Cardiff Rugby, with due diligence under way.

The Council also claimed Mr Bradley outlined potential consequences if the takeover proceeds, including that no professional Ospreys side would play United Rugby Championship (URC) matches at St Helen’s Rugby and Cricket Ground beyond the 2026/27 season.

Swansea Council said it was “profoundly disappointed” that such proposals had not been shared earlier, particularly given its financial commitment to the redevelopment of St Helen’s.

Around £1.5 million has already been invested in preparatory works linked to the Ospreys’ continued professional status. Independent analysis cited by the Council estimates the region generates £10–12 million annually for the local economy.

The WRU has previously said its restructuring proposals are aimed at securing the long-term sustainability of elite rugby in Wales.