Swansea denied top spot in disappointing defeat at Portsmouth

Press Association Sport Staff

Terry Devlin’s double denied Swansea the chance to take top spot in the Championship as in-form Portsmouth won 3-1 at Fratton Park.

Devlin’s first-half goal looked like it was going to be enough for Pompey but Zan Vipotnik, the Championship’s top scorer last season, won and converted an 85th-minute penalty to set up a blockbuster finale.

Devlin’s smart finish from a corner in the second minute of stoppage time and Tommy Waddingham’s strike six minutes later made sure Pompey made it six without defeat, and Middlesbrough – who play on Wednesday – remained at the summit.

The first-half rhythm settled into one where the Swans had nearly all of the ball – ending up with 62 per cent possession – but Pompey had far more shots.

Right-sided winger Adrian Segecic was a constant threat but scuffed an early chance wide after smart interplay with full debutant Odin Bailey. Visiting goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux’s first test was an awkward bouncing shot from Tyrese Shade that he pushed behind with his forearm.

Swansea lost Stephen Welsh to a leg injury but finally managed to put together an attack and shot in the 26th minute – but Nicolas Schmid was hardly tested by Jay Fulton’s effort.

The deadlock was broken in the 36th minute by Devlin, but it owed a lot to Segecic’s industry down the right.

The Croatian burst down the wing and after his first attempt at a cross was blocked, his second found Bailey. The ball bounced off him and into Devlin’s path to nudge home his third of the season.

Swansea’s response almost saw an equaliser when a free-kick on the edge of the box was slid to Goncalo Franco and his fizzed shot deflected narrowly over the bar.

The hosts were aggrieved they had a second goal ruled out just after the hour mark. Marko Milovanovic tapped home but a foul was given against Segecic on Jenson Seelt – although replays showed a slip rather than a tackle.

The visitors became more and more dangerous as the second half progressed but had to wait until the 85th minute to score. Vipotnik went down in the box after Regan Poole had grabbed his shirt, before the Slovenian stepped up to convert.

Swansea should have overtaken Boro and grabbed a winner in the 88th minute but Ross Stewart squandered a simple chance and instead hit the crossbar.

They were made to rue the big miss when Devlin gathered Bailey’s corner, spun and found the bottom corner.

Waddingham added further gloss even deeper into stoppage time when he bullied Ben Cabango and slotted away as Portsmouth made it four wins in six to go 10th.