Swansea downed as high-flying Hull maintain impressive form

Regan Slater’s rocket helped in-form Hull secure a third Championship victory on the bounce as Sergej Jakirovic’s promotion-chasing side fought for a 2-1 win against Swansea.

No team has won more points over the last nine second-tier games than the roaring Tigers, who dug deep as they racked up a seventh triumph in that period at the MKM Stadium.

Hull took the lead when Oli McBurnie scored from the spot against his former club midway through a first half that saw Championship top scorer Zan Vipotnik miss two great chances for Swansea.

City capitalised as Slater slammed home from the edge of the box, but Liam Cullen’s smart header during a vastly-improved second-half display gave Vitor Matos’ visitors hope of snatching a point.

However, Jakirovic’s well-drilled sided held firm, and rode their luck, as they followed up their wins at Southampton and Preston with another three points.

Play got off to an even start devoid of talking points, only to come alive when Swansea skipper Ben Cabango handled when defending a free-kick.

Referee Josh Smith pointed to the spot and McBurnie sent Lawrence Vigouroux the wrong way. The striker did not hold back celebrating the 24th-minute penalty against his old club.

Kyle Joseph was denied by Swansea’s goalkeeper soon after, before star striker Vipotnik somehow failed to level for the away team.

Hull academy graduate Josh Tymon fired in a wonderful ball from the left and the Swansea sharpshooter somehow failed to score what should have been a tap-in at the far post.

Vipotnik held his head in his hands in disbelief and missed another big chance a few minutes later, albeit this time under pressure.

Hull exploited those misses in spectacular fashion as Slater collected the ball on the edge of the box and unleashed a fantastic right-footed strike in the 39th minute.

Lively Liam Miller attempted to extend that lead before a break Swansea returned from with renewed intensity as Hull were forced back like last weekend at Southampton.

City produced some impressive last-ditch defending and goalkeeper Ivor Pandur denied Cullen.

But the Welsh side could only be kept at bay for so long, with a 59th-minute corner bringing a deserved Swansea goal as the midfielder glanced a header home.

John Egan nodded just wide on a rare voyage forward by stuttering City, who had Pandur to thank for superbly stopping a fizzing long-range effort by substitute Marko Stamenic.

Joseph failed to put the game to bed after Vigouroux stopped Yu Hirakawa’s fine effort, leading nerves to grow inside the MKM Stadium.

Pandur then stopped Melker Widell as Swansea pushed for an equaliser that would evade them.