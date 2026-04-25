Swansea end Norwich’s faint play-off hopes with away draw

Norwich’s unlikely bid to reach the Championship play-offs ended after being held to a 1-1 draw by Swansea at Carrow Road.

Needing a win to keep their slim hopes alive, the Canaries went behind just after half-time when Zan Vipotnik slotted home his 25th goal of the season from the spot.

Player of the season Kenny McLean converted another penalty in the 83rd minute to make it interesting but the home side, who were in the bottom three at the turn of the year, were unable to find a winner.

Norwich were on the front foot from the word go at a sunny Carrow Road, and it took an excellent diving save from Lawrence Vigouroux to keep out a low drive from Mo Toure on 14 minutes.

Harry Darling then nodded a corner just over before Anis Ben Slimane’s shot from a narrow angle drew another save out of the Swansea keeper.

The Swans had a brief sight of goal on 17 minutes, when Goncalo Franco missed his kick from an excellent position.

But the home side were generally in control and Vigouroux needed to be at his best again when the influential Paris Maghoma found some space in the box and fired another powerful shot on goal.

There was another good chance for Norwich from the resultant corner, with Jose Cordoba’s effort in a goalmouth melee being deflecting narrowly wide.

The Swans took the lead against run of play early in the second half after being awarded a penalty.

Cordoba was penalised for a tug on Vipotnik as the striker raced on to Eom Ji-sung’s through ball and the visitors’ top scorer calmly converted from the spot to open the scoring.

As the game entered the final 20 minutes, Norwich were struggling to make an impact at the other end and it needed the game’s second penalty kick to give them a way back into the game.

Vigoroux was adjudged to have fouled Mathias Kvistgaarden at the back post as the substitute went for a cross and McLean blasted home from 12 yards.

That gave the Canaries seven minutes plus added time to keep their season alive, and McLean almost scored again moments later when his header from a corner drifted inches wide, but there was to be no dramatic winner.