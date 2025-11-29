Swansea head coach Vitor Matos shares frustration at West Brom loss

Swansea City were 2-0 up at West Brom but suffered late heartbreak as the home side rallied to win 3-2.

The Swans have now lost five games in a row and taken just one point from their last 18.

Their poor form cost manager Alan Sheehan his job, with Vitor Matos taking over before the 2-1 home defeat by Derby last time out.

Head coach Matos said: “Frustration is the right word. We gave a first half that we could build from, which is most important.

“We gave energy, desire, pressing and control with the ball.

“But in the second half we got deeper and deeper and started losing the duels and second balls and in the end we started to lose control.”

Asked what he said to his players at half-time, Matos said: “I didn’t say to start the second half like that!

“But we knew West Brom would make four changes and we knew we needed to maintain the momentum from the first half because they would come full of energy.

“We needed to control with calmness on the game and then after 10, 15 minutes, get back into it, and we missed that.”

West Brom head coach Ryan Mason meanwhile saluted match-winner Jayson Molumby who scored the winner for the Baggies.

Molumby, back from suspension after a red card against Coventry last week, struck after 85 minutes after Norway striker Aune Heggebo’s double had dragged his side level.

Struggling Swansea had rocked Albion with two goals in the first 11 minutes.

Molumby celebrated his winner by sprinting to Mason in the technical area and embracing the head coach.

“He cares so much,” said Mason. “You can see that every day in training and he is so invested in this group and this club.

“But I would much rather that and have players making mistakes from a place of honesty and a real desire to help.

“I know Jayson respects me and the feeling is mutual. I love him as a person and he has a massive heart and works so hard.

“I’m pleased for him but especially for the group because everyone put so much work in.”

Regarding the turnaround, Mason added: “When you concede in the first 20 seconds and then the nature of their second goal, it can create a certain feeling.

“We had to try to generate something and those who came on did an amazing job.”

Changes

Zan Vipotnik lobbed the visitors ahead from Goncalo Franco’s first-time pass after just 11 seconds.

It was the second-fastest goal ever in the Championship, behind only Yakou Meite’s strike after nine seconds for Reading in a 4-2 win at Blackburn in October 2020.

Ethan Galbraith made it 2-0 in the 11th minute with a rising 25-yard drive that went through goalkeeper Josh Griffiths’ hands.

But four Albion half-time changes turned the game on its head.

Heggebo’s shot beat goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux at his near post after a smart run and turn following Alex Mowatt’s short pass in the 47th minute.

The Norwegian equalised with a shot into the ground from six yards after half-time substitute George Campbell had headed Mowatt’s corner across goal four minutes later.

Molumby sidefooted home the winner from six yards after being teed up by Josh Maja following Karlan Grant’s low cross.