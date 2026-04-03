Swansea hit back from two goals down to snatch draw at Sheffield United

Swansea substitute Eom Ji-sung struck a late equaliser as his side hit back from two goals down to draw 3-3 at mid-table Sky Bet Championship rivals Sheffield United.

Gus Hamer’s opener for the Blades was cancelled out by Zan Vipotnik’s first-half penalty before Harrison Burrows and substitute Tom Cannon gave the home side a 3-1 lead.

But Swans pair Adam Idah and Eom stepped off the bench midway through the second half to rescue the Welsh side a point with a goal each in the final 15 minutes.

Two sides who have little left to play for this season showed plenty of intent from the off and, although neither created any early chances, they both scored with their first efforts on target.

The Blades, winless through March, took a 16th-minute lead through Hamer’s superb low finish.

He ran on to Sydie Peck’s diagonal pass and, as the over-lapping Burrows dragged defenders wide, the Brazilian-born midfielder set his sights and curled a right-footed shot inside the far post.

Swansea, 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture at the Liberty Stadium in August, had been kept at arm’s length until Goncalo Franco went tumbling under Blades goalkeeper Adam Davies’ diving challenge in the 23rd minute.

Referee Dean Whitestone pointed to the spot and in-form Vipotnik, who scored twice for Slovenia in their midweek friendly win in Montenegro, stepped up to convert his 18th league goal of the season into the bottom corner.

Vipotnik forced Davies into a flying save soon after, while Patrick Bamford twice went close for the home side before the break.

Swansea were denied the lead early in the second half when Tyler Bindon cleared Melker Widell’s low shot off the line with Davies beaten and within the blink of an eye the visitors fell behind.

Hamer slipped in the marauding Burrows on the left edge of the area after breaking clear in midfield and the Blades left-back arrowed a low shot into the far corner.

Cannon replaced Andre Brooks just before the hour mark and fired the Blades 3-1 up five minutes later, lashing in from the edge of the area to end his 15-game goal drought after Swansea had failed to clear a long ball over the top.

But the visitors refused to lie down. The unmarked Idah, who replaced Vipotnik with 20 minutes left, rammed home from inside the area with 15 minutes left.

The Republic of Ireland forward then set up Eom, a late replacement for Widell, for the equaliser, pulling the back from the byline for his fellow substitute to turn home an 82nd-minute equaliser.