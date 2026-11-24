Press Association Sports Staff

Swansea’s interim boss Ashley Williams remains winless after two matches in charge, but he says he his happy with the players after a 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough.

“I’m pleased with the way they’ve applied themselves in the last two games, that’s been second to none. The application has been excellent, listening to what we’ve been trying to do and then executing it.

“I think we can be better in possession, and if there’s a disappointing thing, it’s that. I think we’re a better team than we’re showing in possession.

“Middlesbrough are a good team. They make it difficult for you and put you in awkward positions when they have the ball, then when the ball turns over, I think that’s something we could do a little bit better and where we have to get better at.

“I think we made it uncomfortable for Middlesbrough at times, and are probably disappointed not to get something out of the game. But there’s lots of things we can learn from and improve on.”

Kim Hellberg was delighted to see his Middlesbrough side complete a fine four days by following up their weekend win over Bristol City with a win at the Riverside.

Boro climbed to the top of the Championship when they beat Bristol City on Saturday, and they cemented their position in top spot as Will Lankshear made a goalscoring return to the starting line-up to help sink the Swans.

Swansea’s Joseph Opoku drove home from the edge of the area to cancel out Myles Peart-Harris’ ninth-minute opener, but Lankshear claimed his 14th league goal of the season nine minutes into the second half to fire Boro to victory.

Hellberg said: “I’m very happy. It’s been a good week, with two wins from two tough games in different ways. We played two good sides, who make it difficult for you, and I’m happy to have come away with six points, six well-deserved points.

“If you look at the Bristol City game, then I think it’s difficult to be free-flowing against 10 men in their own box with no intent of putting any pace in the game. I think it’s difficult for any teams in the world when it becomes like that. It becomes about winning, and we did.

“This game was a little bit more back and forth. We created a lot of chances and should have scored four or five goals, but overall I’m very happy.”

Hellberg paired Lankshear with strike partner David Strelec for the first time all season, and was pleased with the way the duo dovetailed in attack.

He said: “We wanted to exploit Swansea in the best way we could with a lot of central players. And I think we did that in a good way. The first goal was an absolutely beautiful football goal at a ridiculously high level.

“We had a lot of running transitions that we wanted to have against them. There were some things in the first half that I wasn’t happy with, some positioning, which we changed and addressed a little bit at half-time.”